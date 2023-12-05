FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s little question of who will start at quarterback for the Patriots this Thursday night.

Bailey Zappe essentially confirmed it during his Tuesday news conference, saying Bill Belichick “made it pretty clear” he’d get the nod over Mac Jones against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With that uncertainty removed, Zappe spent the last two days working to remedy some of the issues that hindered him during his first start of 2023 — a 6-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“There were some missed reads by me, some missed throws by me,” the second-year pro said Tuesday before New England’s lone Week 14 practice. “There were some things that I can (improve) — better ball placement, things like that. So I’ve just been working on that stuff as much as possible today and tomorrow before we head off and try to get ready for Thursday.”

Story continues below advertisement

Zappe posted a pedestrian stat line against the Chargers, going 13-for-25 for 141 yards with five sacks. His first half was ugly, with several missed targets and no completions to targets more than 5 yards downfield.

He did not turn the ball over, however, and looked more comfortable after halftime, connecting on multiple intermediate and deep throws to wide receiver DeVante Parker. Teammates praised his poise, ball security and mobility in and around the pocket.

“That was something going into halftime that we talked about,” Zappe said. “That in the second half, we wanted to push the ball downfield a little bit.”

Belichick said postgame that Zappe “deserved” a chance to start over the struggling Jones, and the QB performed well enough to earn another shot on a short week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots’ offense remained ineffective, however. Down two key pieces in receiver Demario Douglas (out with a concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle injury in the first quarter) and facing the worst average starting field position of any NFL team since 2000, New England was shut out at Gillette Stadium for the second time this season. The goose egg dropped the Patriots to dead last in the NFL in scoring (12.3 points per game).

Zappe will look to deliver better results against a Steelers team that’s also struggled offensively (16.0 points per game; 28th) and will be starting backup QB Mitchell Trubisky in place of the injured Kenny Pickett.