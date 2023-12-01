Shohei Ohtani Odds: Clear Favorite Emerges Before MLB Winter Meetings

The betting market points to Ohtani landing with the Dodgers

ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Friday mentioned four teams confirmed by sources to still be in the running for Shohei Ohtani.

That list included the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Ohtani’s employer for the past six years, the Los Angeles Angels.

But the Dodgers have emerged as the clear favorite in the betting market, with their odds shortening since our last check-in three weeks ago.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday had the Dodgers atop its betting board, with -105 odds to sign Ohtani in Major League Baseball free agency. The Dodgers were +110 favorites on Nov. 10.

The Cubs had the second-shortest odds Friday, at +370. That’s a touch longer than the +350 odds the North Siders had on Nov. 10.

Here were the Ohtani next-team odds posted by DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday night, three days before the MLB winter meetings:

Los Angeles Dodgers -105

Chicago Cubs +370

Toronto Blue Jays +500

San Francisco Giants +950

New York Yankees +1200

Texas Rangers +1700

Los Angeles Angels +1800

New York Mets +1900

Seattle Mariners +2000

Philadelphia Phillies +2000

Boston Red Sox +2200

San Diego Padres +2500

Field (Any Other Team) +2500

The Blue Jays were listed at +2000 back on Nov. 10, so their jump to +500 certainly is notable. The others are trending in the other direction, though, which raises questions as to whether we’re nearing the home stretch of the Ohtani sweepstakes.

Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, is the best player on the planet. He can take however long he wants to make a decision. But the MLB winter meetings often open the offseason floodgates. So, perhaps we’ll soon know where the two-way superstar is taking his talents for 2024 and beyond.

The MLB winter meetings kick off Monday in Nashville. And you can bet all eyes will be on Ohtani, the most fascinating free agent in baseball history.