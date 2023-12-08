Sunday Night Football Showdown: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

It’s a Sunday night showdown in Dallas, marking the end of a five-game gauntlet that began for the Philadelphia Eagles before their bye week. This NFC East rivalry is reignited for the second and final time in the regular season as the Dallas Cowboys play host. Dallas is now favored by 3.5 points at home, with the over/under set at 51.5. It’s safe to say we should expect a high-scoring affair.

When it comes to scoring touchdowns, both teams boast some star power. For the Cowboys, players like CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard will be looking to find the end zone. The Eagles hope to see D’Andre Swift back in action, providing a much-needed boost to their offense. Jalen Hurts will be a key figure to watch, especially in the rushing yards and passing touchdown markets.

However, the big question for the Eagles is their defense. Can Darius Slay and the secondary step up and improve their coverage and tackling skills? The Eagles need to prevent short catches from turning into significant gains, something that plagued them in previous games.

One notable return for the Eagles is tight end Dallas Goedert, who is considered one of the top tight ends in the NFL. His presence will provide a significant boost to an offense that has struggled in recent weeks, especially from the tight end position and the number three wide receiver spot.

Swift, who started the season with a bang, has seen a decline in production lately. The performance of the Eagles’ offensive line will play a crucial role in determining whether Swift can regain his early-season form. This, in turn, could impact the total points scored in the game.

Sunday night’s matchup promises to be an electrifying NFC East battle, with both teams aiming to secure a crucial victory. With a high over/under and plenty of star power on display, football fans can expect an action-packed game that could go down to the wire. Keep an eye on key players and developments throughout the evening as the Eagles and Cowboys renew their storied rivalry on primetime television.

