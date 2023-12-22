The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Cowboys at Dolphins

We have a massive showdown on Christmas Eve between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins with plenty at stake on both sides, so we worked up an ultimate same-game parlay to give you some stake in the game.

Valued at +1000, let’s ride.

I’m probably giving the Cowboys more credit than they deserve, given how embarrassing they were last week, but we touted the Buffalo Bills on the moneyline the previous week, so I can’t say I’m all that shocked. After an emotional win over the Philadelphia Eagles, traveling to face a desperate Bills team in Buffalo was a horrible spot to be in for the Cowboys, so I think they take this week to regroup and get back to their dominant ways. With or without Tyreek Hill, I think this is a close game regardless, so taking the Cowboys from +1.5 up to +7.5 is a safe play to give the objectively better team, in my opinion, a touchdown cushion.

I’ll keep this leg short, as CeeDee Lamb has found the endzone in six consecutive games. In a high-scoring affair, I’ll count on the Cowboys’ best weapon to find the endzone at least once.

Brandin Cooks hasn’t had the season many had hoped for when he landed in Dallas, but in a high-scoring game, he needs to get action by default. He’s had at least 25 yards in seven of his last nine games, so with Jalen Ramsey likely primarily focused on Lamb, I expect the Cowboys to get creative with exploiting Cooks’s matchup.

This does not need to be overthought, as Jake Ferguson has had at least 25 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 games. Across the previous three games, Ferguson has seen at least eight targets in each contest and has averaged 64 yards per game. Between Ferguson and Cooks, we shouldn’t have much to worry about on the Cowboys’ side as long as Lamb keeps his touchdown streak alive.

Raheem Mostert has combined for 20 touchdowns on the season, and you think I was going to leave him out of this parlay? Not a chance. The touchdown production speaks for itself, but he also has had at least 40 rushing yards in ten straight games. Having De’Von Achane in the backfield tightens up the yardage upside, but Mostert has out carried Achane 36-16 over the last two weeks, so I’m not too concerned about a dud from Mostert.

