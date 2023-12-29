The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Dolphins at Ravens

The NFL playoff field is taking shape, and no game might be more significant in deciding that this week than the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, so we couldn’t resist ourselves by crafting an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +1000, let’s ride.

We all just saw Baltimore shred the previously perceived unbeatable San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Ravens come out a little flat. The Miami Dolphins need this game desperately as with a win, they are in contention to hold on to the No. 1 seed in an AFC, but with a loss, they are at risk of falling to the Wild Card depending on how they show up against the surging Buffalo Bills next week. Even if the Dolphins lose, we’ll get their best effort. I’ll tease them up to +7.5 to give us some wiggle room in what should be a down-to-the-wire back-and-forth affair.

Do we think Tyreek Hill will go three weeks without finding the endzone? I don’t, as before these two games, he found the endzone in 10 of 12 weeks. In a game against the Ravens last season, Hill went crazy for 11 catches, 190 yards, and two touchdowns. Knowing how badly the Dolphins need this game, I expect Hill will find his way into the endzone at some point.

Raheem Mostert has combined for 21 touchdowns this season. What more is there to say? I’ve seen Mostert still produce against other strong defenses, so I won’t let the Ravens’ stout defense scare me off. Plus, if we ride with the Dolphins +7.5 anyway, we’ll need Hill and Mostert to get in the endzone to stay alive and cover the spread.

It’s always hard to pinpoint how the Ravens will end up splitting their backfield, but regardless, we know Gus Edwards will see carries. He’s had at least 25 rushing yards in 13 of 15 games this season. Even if Justice Hill becomes the lead back Sunday, I’m still confident Edwards will see enough carries to exceed 25 yards.

Lamar Jackson has rushed for at least 40 yards in six of his last seven games, with the lone miss being a 39-yard performance. If Lamar could run for 45 yards last week against the 49ers’ elite linebacker unit, he could do it against anyone, and last season, we saw Lamar run for 119 yards in his game against the Dolphins. There’s no slowing down Lamar’s legs, but for the parlay, we’ll hope the Dolphins’ improving pass defense will be able to slow down his arm.

