The Ultimate +800 Same Game Parlay for 49ers at Eagles

BANG! We nailed our Thursday Night Football ultimate same-game parlay, so we look to continue the momentum into the weekend with arguably the game of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, so we couldn’t miss this opportunity to put together an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +800, let’s ride.

Ignore whatever stats you have. It’s disrespectful for the 10-1 Eagles, the reigning conference champions who bludgeoned the 49ers, to be underdogs at home. In the end, this will be an epic battle, and maybe the 49ers will pull out the win, but the Eagles will not get blown out on their home field. Getting the Eagles at +7.5 at a reasonably priced alternate spread for the parlay feels like a gift.

When the Eagles struggled offensively recently, they turned to D’Andre Swift to get the ball rolling. The burst he gave this team went a long way in the comeback win against Buffalo last week, especially, so expect to see more Swift early in this one. He’s averaged 16 carries per game across the previous ten weeks and has had at least 40 yards in nine. The 49ers’ run defense is strong, but the Eagles’ game is just as solid. I’ll trust Swift to get us the 40 in a clash of titans.

Looking at Swift’s receptions, he’s had at least two catches in eight of his last ten games. I respect the 49ers pass-rush, so knowing they’ll have Jalen Hurts under duress more than he’s used to, I can envision a few more dump-offs to Swift out of the backfield.

It’s unclear if Dallas Goedert will be able to return from his injury, but in his absence, DeVonta Smith has stepped up. Across the past two weeks, Smith has averaged 6.5 catches and 103 yards, and overall, he’s eclipsed 40 yards in nine of 11 games this season. Knowing that the 49ers’ defense can be vulnerable with their outside corners, Hurts must air it out often. It would be hard to believe Smith won’t get 40 yards in that scenario.

Looking at AJ Brown’s numbers, I trust his reception prop more than his yardage. I hope we can get five catches from Brown like he’s done in nine of 11 games this year. To continue with the script of the Eagles attacking San Fran’s corners, few NFL wide receivers are better than Brown, so it’s safe to expect a ton of volume heading in his direction. To beat great teams, you need your great players.

To keep this leg simple, Brandon Aiyuk has had 40+ receiving yards in every game this season. Knowing the Eagles’ secondary hasn’t been that good this season, I find it hard to believe Aiyuk doesn’t keep his 40+ yard streak flowing.

I don’t think the Eagles have any particular player on their defense who is an excellent matchup for Deebo Samuel. I envision Kyle Shanahan trying to feed Deebo as much as possible on Sunday. He’s fresh off a seven-reception game on Thanksgiving and has been chirping members of the Eagles’ secondary. If you’re going to do all that talk on a team that embarrassed you in the NFC Championship game, you better show up.

