The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Titans at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will meet tonight on Monday Night Football, so as usual, we worked up an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

We all know who the Miami Dolphins are by now. They’ve struggled against playoff teams and have obliterated the bad ones. The Tennessee Titans fall into the bad team category, so I have no issue touting the Dolphins to win by at least a touchdown, as their last eight wins have all come by at least a touchdown. I expect nothing less tonight, with the Dolphins knowing they’re in the thick of the race to get the top overall seed in the AFC.

Tyreek Hill has had a touchdown in every Dolphins’ win this season, so we’re backing him to find the endzone again tonight. Looking at his yardage, we expect him to cross the triple-digit mark as he has in eight of 12 games this season. The message has been clear that the Dolphins want Tyreek to reach that 2000-yard mark by season’s end, so they’ll make an even more significant effort down the stretch to feed him the football.

De’Von Achane has only fully played four games this season, and in those four outings, he has combined for nine touchdowns. He out-carried Raheem Mostert last week, 17-11, so it’s safe to believe that the Dolphins want Achane to become the team’s lead back. We’ll expect a 50-yard outing, which he’s comfortably passed in all four games.

We have to mix someone from the Tennessee Titans in, right? Well, I don’t want to back a Derrick Henry rushing yard prop since they should be playing from behind most of the game, so I’ll hope for a 40-yard performance from DeAndre Hopkins. He’s had 40 yards in ten of 12 games this season and is coming off a season-high 12-target game last week. With the Dolphins likely pouring it on, Will Levis and Hopkins will need to work up some shots downfield to be somewhat in the game.

