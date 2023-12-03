Two Overlooked DFS RB Studs to Consider in Week 13

In this NFL football article, we’ll delve into the DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) landscape and discuss some intriguing running back options, including Jaylen Warren and Zack Moss. We’ll also explore the betting elements surrounding these players and how they can contribute to your fantasy success. Let’s break down the reasons for considering these running backs and the betting strategy from a Steelers’ standpoint.

Jaylen Warren’s DFS Pricing

Jaylen Warren presents a compelling DFS option, priced at $6,500 on FanDuel and a more budget-friendly $5,400 on DraftKings. Let’s examine why he’s worth considering.

Capitalizing on Arizona’s Weakness

Warren’s matchup against the 30th-ranked Arizona rush defense offers significant potential. He shares similarities with Kyren Williams, who excelled against Arizona. Warren’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield, and his versatility makes him a strong candidate for success.

Jaylen Warren’s Role

While Warren shares the workload with Najee Harris, there’s still plenty of opportunity for him to shine. Harris may have touchdown potential, but Warren’s skill set and the matchup make him a valuable pivot option, especially on FanDuel.

The Zack Moss Factor

With Jonathan Taylor sidelined for two to three weeks due to a thumb injury, Zack Moss emerges as a highly rostered option. Priced at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings, he provides excellent value.

The Tennessee Titans’ Challenge

Although the Tennessee Titans are known for their strong run defense, it’s worth noting that Zack Moss had one of his best games this season against them. In a previous matchup, Moss carried the ball 23 times for an impressive 165 yards and added two receptions for 30 yards, accumulating 32 half-PPR points.

Return on Investment (ROI)

Despite the potential high roster percentages in tournaments, both Jaylen Warren and Zack Moss offer appealing ROI prospects. The workload, need, and pricing all align in their favor, making them strong contenders for DFS success.

Conclusion

Jaylen Warren and Zack Moss emerge as valuable running back options for NFL DFS enthusiasts. With favorable matchups and affordable pricing, these running backs have the potential to provide excellent returns on investment. As you build your DFS lineup, consider incorporating Warren and Moss into your betting strategy to enhance your chances of success. By strategically navigating the DFS landscape, you can enjoy a unique perspective on the game while pursuing fantasy victory.

