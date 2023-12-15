Tyreek Hill Injury: 3 DNPs Doesn’t Look Good Ahead of Jets Game

With Tyreek Hill absent from practice throughout the week, the Miami Dolphins are confronting a significant shift in their offensive strategy. Hill’s absence, a crucial element in their playmaking, necessitates reevaluating their approach on the field.

This change was evident in the Dolphins’ performance on Monday night, where the offense, particularly Jaylen Waddle, struggled to maintain momentum. Waddle, who started strong with 40 receiving yards in the first half, finished with just 56 yards, highlighting the team’s struggle to redistribute the ball effectively in Hill’s absence. All of this against one of the worst defenses in the league.

While scoring 27 points is nothing to sneeze at, the high-octane offense has been the signature of this Miami team, with Hill’s MVP-caliber season at the forefront. With Hill, the Fins became the highest-scoring team in the AFC and second highest in the league.

Now, Miami welcomes in a tough New York Jets defense that would like nothing more than to play spoiler against their AFC East rival. As +9.5 road dogs, New York could hand the Dolphins a massive upset for the second time in a week. While the Jets feature an anemic offense, a game total of just 37 suggests bookmakers are not confident that Hill will return this week.

The next thing to watch out for the next few days is to see if Hill’s +2000 MVP odds slide at FanDuel.

This series of challenges has notably affected the team’s morale. Under Coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins built a robust and confident presence. However, now they find themselves at a critical juncture. Their once palpable swagger seems to be wavering, emphasizing the need for a solid and immediate comeback to sustain their competitive standing.

The situation becomes more pressing when considering the Buffalo Bills’ recent performances, showcasing their capability to challenge Miami for divisional dominance. This added pressure necessitates a swift and effective response from the Dolphins.

