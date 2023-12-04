Tyreek Hill’s Monster Day Leads Miami to Week 13 Victory

In yesterday’s NFL matchup, the Miami Dolphins demonstrated their dominance with a commanding victory over the struggling Washington Commanders. The Dolphins were on the road, and they didn’t hold back, winning the game by a staggering 30-point margin. The final score: Miami 45, Washington 15.

Miami was favored by 9.5 points, and they not only covered the spread but also exceeded the game’s total points line of 49.5 by scoring 45 points themselves. This impressive offensive display marked the seventh time this season that Miami had gone over the total points line in 12 games.

Miami’s victory also highlighted their ability to cover the spread, as they have now covered in eight of their nine wins this season. The Dolphins are indeed a wild card in the NFL, known for their explosive offense and their tendency to run up the score when given the chance.

Miami’s unpredictability makes them one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL. They possess the ability to dismantle their opponents when everything clicks, much like the Dallas Cowboys. However, consistency has been a challenge for them.

With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and Tyreek Hill as a wideout, the Dolphins are poised for an exciting playoff run. If their offense continues to fire on all cylinders, there are few teams that can stand in their way.

As for the Washington Commanders, their struggles continued, and it may be time for a change. Head coach Ron Rivera’s decision to take over play-calling duties on defense has not yielded positive results, as evidenced by the 45 points surrendered in this game. A change may be in order, with Eric Bieniemy possibly taking the reins to see if he can steer the organization in a new direction.

The Miami Dolphins’ dominant win over the Washington Commanders showcased their explosive offense and highlighted their potential as a playoff contender. On the flip side, Washington’s struggles may necessitate a coaching change in the near future to salvage their season and build for the future.

