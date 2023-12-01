Week 13 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

After going 3-0 and a push on our four Week 12 NFL spreads, we’re looking to continue the momentum into Week 13 with four more spreads and a three-leg moneyline parlay.

Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

This should be a heck of a contest between a surging Denver Broncos squad and an up-and-coming Houston Texans team with hefty AFC playoff implications on the line. The Broncos are on a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-5. Given how their defense looks and how Russell Wilson has been slinging the rock, I like their chances on the road in Houston. I’m all over the CJ Stroud train, but after throwing four interceptions across the past four weeks, I can’t lay -3.5 with how the Broncos have been balling. Getting over a field goal with the better team is the safe way.

Pick: Broncos +3.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

Part of me is worried that the LA Chargers’ locker room has quit on Brandon Staley, but the Chargers have far too much talent not to pummel the New England Patriots, who are nothing short of horrible. They have no quarterback, no offensive weapons, and no one capable of slowing down the duo of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen right now. Anything short of a double-digit victory is a failure in my eyes for the Chargers.

Pick: Chargers -5.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in first place in the NFC North and with a chance to gain some ground with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and I expect nothing less. To start, the Falcons’ defense isn’t anything to write home about, but this is Tim Boyle we’re talking about. I can’t say that Desmond Ridder is much better, but if Arthur Smith runs Bijan Robinson 20 times, they’ll be fine.

Pick: Falcons -1.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

How could we possibly not take a pick on this one? Arguably, the game of the season is upon us. It’s most likely a preview of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. For some reason, the 49ers find themselves favored in Philly. In what world? I understand that the 49ers pass the eye test, but all the Eagles do is find ways to win. Across the past three weeks, they beat the Dallas Cowboys, went into Arrowhead and took down the Kansas City Chiefs, and then came back last week to beat the Buffalo Bills. What else does this team have to prove? Plus, we can’t be too quick to forget how the Eagles obliterated the 49ers last January in the NFC championship, something that would happen whether or not Brock Purdy got hurt. People expect Purdy to come into Philly and take down MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts in his house; I don’t buy it. I’m hoping the Eagles come in motivated after all the talk the 49ers have done for the past 11 months and that the bookmakers had the guts to discredit their 10-1 record and make them the underdog. In a game that’s going to be full of bad blood, give me the birds on the moneyline all day.

Pick: Eagles ML

Moneyline Parlay: Dolphins ML, Chiefs ML, Jaguars ML (+110)

The Miami Dolphins are the kings of beating up on bad teams, and the Washington Commanders fit into that category. They won’t lose. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading into Lambeau to face the Green Bay Packers and an improving Jordan Love, but I won’t bet against Mahomes. The Jacksonville Jaguars get Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football at home, and the Jags have too much at stake as they still chase the No. 1 seed to have a letdown game.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

