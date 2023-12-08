Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and in what will be an epic weekend, here are our four favorite over/under plays for the slate to give you some winners.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals

If we take out the Indianapolis Colts game in Germany, they have scored at least 27 points in five straight games and at least 20 points in every game this season. Their defense also isn’t very good, so after seeing Jake Browning look like a serviceable quarterback Monday night, I’m convinced he and the Bengals can put up three touchdowns on Sunday. With a total of 43.5, this is an easy bet for me to make on the over.

Pick: OVER 43.5

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos have surpassed 20.5 points in four of their last five games, and of those teams, the LA Chargers would have the worst defense statistically. Denver has become an excellent team and is poised to steal away an AFC wild-card spot, so I cannot envision the Chargers being capable of slowing them down.

Pick: Broncos Team Total OVER 20.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

When these two teams previously met, the final total ended at 51, and since then, the Dallas Cowboys offense has kicked into another gear. Conversely, while the Philadelphia Eagles offense may not have looked spectacular, we know they can pour it on opponents. Plus, we just saw Geno Smith go up and down the field on this Cowboys’ defense effortlessly last week. I’m expecting four touchdowns from each team, so I will be taking the over in what will be the best game of the weekend.

Pick: OVER 51.5

More Week 14 Previews: Broncos-Chargers | Vikings-Raiders | Bills-Chiefs

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

We know the narrative of the Miami Dolphins by now, and all they do is beat up bad teams. The Tennessee Titans certainly fall into that category, and they’ll be without their best defender, Jeffery Simmons. The Dolphins have surpassed 30.5 points in seven of their nine wins this season, and I just had to witness the Titans’ secondary allow Gardner Minshew to throw for 300+ yards on them. Imagine what Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill could do. Let’s bump this up to a two-unit whale play and enjoy the show.

Pick: Dolphins Team Total OVER 30.5 Points

