Week 16 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

BOOM! After a 5-0 SWEEP in Week 15, we push ahead to Week 16 of the NFL season with four spreads and a two-leg teaser to keep this winning train rolling!

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals got incredibly lucky last week, pulling out the win. Still, I’m confident they can keep it rolling against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has lost three straight games and seems to have turmoil in the locker room. The Bengals need as many wins as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, especially considering they have to go into Kansas City next week, so I don’t expect them to let this chance pass them by. Cincy has the better offense by a wide margin, even considering that Ja’Marr Chase will be out on Sunday, so I’m confident they’ll get it done on the road.

Pick: Bengals -2.5

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

I’ve always been one to bet on things that don’t make sense, and this line may be atop that category. The Indianapolis Colts have won five of their last six games and now face an Atlanta Falcons team led by Taylor Heinicke after they just lost to the dreadful Carolina Panthers last week. This line basically opened at even, but despite all the money that has come in on Indy’s side throughout the week, the line continues to move in Atlanta’s favor. I feel the books are giving Heinicke a lot of respect playing at home, so I will follow the numbers, close my eyes, and back the Falcons.

Pick: Falcons -2.5

Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets

I’ll keep this brief since no one should waste their holiday weekend watching the Washington Commanders and New York Jets square off. We know the Commanders’ defense is dreadful, but can Zach Wilson or Trevor Siemian do anything? I’m not sure, but at least I know that the Commanders can put up some points. Washington is the better team to me right now despite their 4-10 record. I’ll play them plus the points and ensure I don’t watch a second of this game.

Pick: Commanders +3

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got kicked in the mouth last week by the Detroit Lions, but that was their third straight road game, essentially a scheduled loss for any team in that spot. The Broncos essentially need to win out to make the postseason, and they’re coming home against a New England Patriots team that’s given up on the season. I envision we get the best version of the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. They are laying less than a touchdown, which is good for me to back the Broncos in a prime bounce-back spot.

Pick: Broncos -6.5

6-Point Teaser: Cowboys +7.5, Bills -6.5

Who knows what’s going on with Tyreek Hill’s status, but even if he plays, I still like the Dallas Cowboys at +7.5. Yes, the Cowboys got demolished last week, but that made sense, as the Cowboys were coming off their most emotional win of the season. I expect the Cowboys to keep it close on Sunday and potentially win, so I’ll take the touchdown cushion.

The Bills still need every game like blood, including against the LA Chargers, who just let the Las Vegas Raiders score 63 points on them. If the Bills don’t win by at least a touchdown, there is a serious problem, so let’s hope they play the same way they have in recent weeks and continue to make their postseason case.

