What Does Tua Tagovailoa Bring to the Week 13 DFS Slate?

Week 13 presents unique fantasy platforms for quarterback options of Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Howell. With a keen eye on betting elements, we’ll dissect the reasons for considering these quarterbacks and their potential impact on your fantasy success. Let’s delve into the analysis and betting strategy from the Dolphins’ viewpoint.

Aman-Ra St. Brown vs. Saints’ Weak Defense – A Tale of Two Browns

Tua Tagovailoa’s DFS Pricing

Tua Tagovailoa comes at a price of $8,400 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. Is he a viable option for DFS players, considering Miami’s prolific offense?

Tua’s Recent Performance

Tua’s recent game log shows mixed results, with point totals ranging from 9 to 18 in the last three weeks. Inconsistencies have been partly due to injuries impacting key wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Matchup Against Washington

The Washington Commanders presents an appealing matchup for Tua. They rank 30th in pass defense, suggesting an opportunity for Tua to capitalize through the air.

Betting Strategy for Tua

When considering Tua Tagovailoa for your DFS lineup, evaluating the health and performance of key receivers like Hill and Waddle is crucial. Tua’s success largely depends on their ability to make plays. While Tua can be a solid option, there are alternative strategies to explore.

Sam Howell as a Pivot

Sam Howell, priced at $7,500 on Fan and $6,200 on DK, offers an intriguing pivot option. His game log features multiple 300-yard games, showcasing his potential. Howell’s ability to keep pace with prolific offenses could make him a valuable DFS choice.

Howell’s Consistency

Howell’s consistency is evident in his performance, with point totals ranging from 18 to 31 in recent weeks. He has the potential to provide a different dynamic to your DFS lineup.

Unique DFS Strategy

Rather than opting for the popular Tua-Tyreek stack, consider running it back with Howell on the other side. This strategy offers more flexibility, allowing you to include top-tier talent like Bijan Robinson or elite wide receivers in your lineup.

Conclusion

From the Miami Dolphins’ perspective, both Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Howell present intriguing options for NFL DFS enthusiasts. While Tua offers the allure of Miami’s high-powered offense and a favorable matchup against Washington, Howell provides an alternative pivot with his consistency and ability to keep pace with prolific opponents. As you construct your DFS strategy, weigh the health of key players and consider the unique approaches mentioned here. By making the right betting moves, you can enjoy a distinctive Dolphins’ perspective on the game while pursuing fantasy victory against Washington and beyond.

