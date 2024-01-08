CFP Title Game: Betting Guide & More for Michigan vs. Washington

The National Championship Game matchup pits two undefeated teams (14-0) as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines out of the Big Ten take on the Pac-12’s No. 2 Washington Huskies in Houston. Whoever comes out on top will be a first-time champion in the CFP era, and they will snap the SEC’s four-year run. The winner will also buck the trend of “stars matter” ranking outside the top 10 in “total talent” based on recruiting rankings.

The last time Michigan won a National Championship was in 1997, while Washington’s last Natty came in 1991. This will also mark the end of an era, as the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams next season.

CFP Title Game: Michigan vs. Washington Preview & Best Bets

Spread: Michigan -4.5 | Money Line: Michigan -205 | Washington +172 | Total: 55.5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

