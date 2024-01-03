Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Leaves Practice After House Catches Fire

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency services responded to a fire at the residence of Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. The incident occurred in Southwest Ranches, a community in South Florida.

Local news coverage from WSVN 7 News showed significant smoke emanating from the roof of Hill’s house while firefighters actively worked to extinguish the flames.

LIVE: Firefighters are battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd https://t.co/nXWtoxM4dv — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024

At the time of the fire, Hill was attending a practice session with the Dolphins as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, scheduled for Sunday night. He left practice upon learning of the fire at his home.

Hill was seen arriving at his property around 3 p.m. ET, wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Emotional scenes unfolded as he embraced his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month. Hill appeared visibly affected, pacing near his home and occasionally holding his chest and face while talking to the responding authorities.

WSVN 7 News reported that the house was unoccupied when the fire started. The cause of the fire has not been immediately determined. According to a spokesperson for the Dolphins, the Hills were not in danger.

Hill reportedly bought the home in 2022 for nearly $7 million.