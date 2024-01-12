Mile High Showdown: Nuggets vs. Pelicans in a Western Clash

In an exciting Western Conference matchup in the Mile High City, the Denver Nuggets are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s an 8.5-point spread favoring the Nuggets. The over-under set at 229. A significant number in Denver poses the question: Can the Nuggets cover?

We’re leaning away from the Nuggets’ covering. Instead, take the points with the Pelicans due to their recent form. Despite the challenges of playing at altitude, a solid effort from Zion Williamson and his teammates could make a difference. Brandon Ingram and Williamson could be the perfect duo to keep the Pelicans competitive, not necessarily clinching a win but staying within reach of the Nuggets.

Tonight, side with the Pelicans on the road. They’re one of the stronger underdog teams in the NBA. Alongside the Kings, Pacers, and Thunder, the Pelicans are one of four teams with a winning record as underdogs. New Orleans stands at 10-7 straight up and 11-5-1 against the spread when tagged as underdogs this year.

Conversely, Denver boasts a robust 15-4 home record straight up. As a home favorite laying 8.5 points tonight, the Nuggets are 10-8-1 against the spread. A key player to watch is Nikola Jokic, whose point prop is 25.5. Given his recent scoring patterns, this number is undoubtedly one to watch in tonight’s game.

Labeling this game as a potential playoff preview isn’t far-fetched. If the season were to end today, the Nuggets would be the third seed and the Pelicans the sixth in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are currently eight games above .500, while the Nuggets stand 13 games above.

Tonight’s game is more than just another regular-season matchup; it’s a glimpse into what the playoffs could offer.

