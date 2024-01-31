MLB Manager of the Year Odds and Analysis: Bell and Quatraro Hold Value

As the MLB season creeps closer, the odds for the Manager of the Year are generating interest at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 5 NL Manager of the Year Odds at FanDuel

Craig Counsell (CHC): +550

David Bell (CIN): +650

Rob Thomson (PHI): +800

Oliver Marmol (STL): +850

Pat Murphy (MIL): +900

Top 5 AL Manager of the Year Odds at FanDuel

AJ Hinch (DET): +550

Matt Quatraro (KCR): +650

Kevin Cash (TBR): +900

Stephen Vogt (CLE): +950

Scott Servais (SEA): +1o00

Ron Washington (LAA): +1o00

In the American League, AJ Hinch emerges as the favorite, while Craig Counsell leads the pack in the National League. However, this year’s betting landscape presents some intriguing omissions and surprises.

Notably absent are managers from powerhouse teams like Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This raises a critical question: Do we discount successful teams in predicting Manager of the Year? There’s a prevailing belief that if a team is expected to excel and does so, the manager’s impact might be undervalued.

This perspective aligns with the trend where the award often goes to a manager who exceeds expectations rather than one who meets them. Last year’s National League Manager of the Year, Skip Schumaker of the Miami Marlins, is a prime example. Few predicted his win at the season’s start, highlighting the unpredictability of this award.

In the American League, the name Matt Quatraro stands out. Many may not recognize him or even know he manages the Kansas City Royals. The Royals, with a little boost in performance, could position Quatraro as a strong contender, especially if they surpass the .500 mark.

However, the name that really catches attention is David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds. Coming close last year, Bell is leading a Reds team poised to make significant strides in their division. With some luck, the Reds could even clinch the division, bolstering Bell’s case for Manager of the Year.

While favorites like Hinch and Counsell are in the spotlight, the Manager of the Year award often goes to those who outperform expectations. This season, keep an eye on under-the-radar managers like Quatraro and Bell, who could surprise many by leading their teams to unexpected heights.

