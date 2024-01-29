NBA Betting Guide for January 29: Battle of Top Seeds

We have ourselves a 12-game NBA slate tonight after a strong weekend to conclude the NBA’s rivalry week, but we still have multiple captivating games. Let’s get to it.

If you’re looking for a preview of a potential deep postseason matchup, we have a showdown featuring the West’s top two teams in the standings in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves with the Thunder up 2-1 on the season.

Doc Rivers makes his Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching debut tonight and is thrown right into the fire as his Bucks are in the Rockies to take on the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Other games including the LA Clippers-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup and the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets showdown should give us some thrillers down to the wire, but if you’re looking for an absolute slop fest, look no further than the Washington Wizards-San Antonio Spurs game.

Tonight’s slate has everything a bettor can ask for, so let’s lock in and pump out some winners.

Spread: Knicks -9 | Moneyline: Knicks -375 | Total: 222

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Knicks Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +9 (1-Star) | OVER 222 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: LaMelo Ball UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | OG Anunoby UNDER 19.5 Points (4.5-Stars)

Spread: Clippers -2 | Moneyline: Clippers -132 | Total : 225

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Clippers Last 5 ATS: 5-0 | Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Cavaliers +2 (2-Stars) | OVER 225 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Donovan Mitchell UNDER 29.5 Points (5-Stars) | Kawhi Leonard UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Heat -3.5 | Moneyline: Heat -152 | Total: 229.5

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Kaseya Center (Miami, FL)

Suns Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Heat Last 5 ATS: 0-5

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Suns +3.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 229.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Devin Booker OVER 35.5 Points+Assists (5-Stars)

Spread: Jazz -1 | Moneyline: Jazz -112 | Total: 235.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Jazz Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nets +1 (5-Stars) | UNDER 235.5 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: John Collins OVER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Mikal Bridges OVER 2.5 3-Point FGs Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Celtics -8.5 | Moneyline: Celtics -375 | Total: 235.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Celtics Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pelicans +8.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 235.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Herb Jones OVER 9.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jaylen Brown UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Spurs -4 | Moneyline: Spurs -164 | Total: 240.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)

Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Spurs Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Wizards +4 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jordan Poole UNDER 16.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jeremy Sochan OVER 13.5 Points (5-Stars)

More Wizards-Spurs: Wembanyama’s 5 Milestones

Spread: Kings -8.5 | Moneyline: Kings -400 | Total: 225

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Kings Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Grizzlies +8.5 (5-Stars) | OVER 225 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Vince Williams Jr. OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | Malik Monk UNDER 13.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Thunder -2.5 | Moneyline: Thunder -134 | Total: 223

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Thunder Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Timberwolves +2.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 223 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made (5-Stars) | Chet Holmgren OVER 15.5 Points (5-Stars)

More Timberwolves-Thunder: +900 Ultimate Same-Game Parlay

Spread: Lakers -1 | Moneyline: Lakers -112 | Total: 231.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

Lakers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Rockets Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 231.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | LeBron James (5-Stars)

Spread: Mavericks -4 | Moneyline: Mavericks -174 | Total: 228

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

Magic Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Mavericks -4 (4-Stars) | Under 228 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Franz Wagner UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Luka Doncic OVER 37.5 Points (4.5-Stars)

Spread: Nuggets -4 | Moneyline: Nuggets -162 | Total: 238

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Bucks +4 (2-Stars) | UNDER 238 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Aaron Gordon UNDER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 30.5 Points (5-Stars)

More Bucks-Nuggets: +825 Ultimate Same Game Parlay

Spread: 76ers -10 | Moneyline: 76ers -490 | Total: 223

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

76ers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Trail Blazers +10 (3-Stars) | OVER 223 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Awaiting Injury Status of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris

More 76ers-Nuggets: Embiid Injured Ahead of 76ers-Nuggets Showdown