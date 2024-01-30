NBA Betting Guide for January 30: Celtics Headline 5-Game Slate

We had a fantastic 12-game slate night full of great action and down-to-the-wire finishes, so we’re hoping for the same as we have a smaller five-game slate to look forward to tonight.

The New York Knicks kick off the slate as they bring their seven-game winning streak back home to the Garden to welcome in the Utah Jazz, who surprisingly boasted a 10-5 record in January.

As the NBA trade deadline nears, tonight’s showdown between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets will feature some of the most impactful players on the trade block leading up to next week.

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need a win tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, hoping not to live up to our bold prediction for how their season will end.

We have our eyes on tonight’s TNT doubleheader, too, as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers meet for the fifth time this season with the season series knotted at two games a piece, followed up by a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors that will hopefully feature Joel Embiid’s return from a knee ailment.

Despite having five games tonight, money is always to be made. Let’s get to it.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: Pacers-Celtics

Spread: Knicks -4.5 | Moneyline: Knicks -180 | Total: 220

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Jazz Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Knicks Last 5 ATS: 5-0

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Knicks-4.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 229 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | John Collins OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Hawks -5 | Moneyline: Hawks -196 | Total : 246.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

Lakers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hawks Last 5 ATS: 0-5

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 246.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Anthony Davis UNDER 25.5 Points (5-Stars) | Clint Capela UNDER 11.5 Points (2-Stars)

Spread: Celtics -7 | Moneyline: Celtics -275 | Total: 245

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Pacers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Celtics Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Celtics -7 (2-Stars) | UNDER 245 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Aaron Nesmith OVER 11.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jaylen Brown UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Bulls -6 | Moneyline: Bulls -220 | Total: 227.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: United Center (Chicago, IL)

Raptors Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Bulls Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 227.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Alex Caruso UNDER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | Bruce Brown UNDER 16.5 Points+Assists (5-Stars)

Spread: Warriors -3.5 | Moneyline: Warriors -156 | Total: 235.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

76ers Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Warriors Last 5 ATS: 3-2SportsGrid’ss Best Bets: 76ers +3.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 235.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid‘s Top Player Props: Jonathan Kuminga OVER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Draymond Green UNDER 7.5 Assists (5-Stars)