NBA Betting Guide for January 31: Doubleheader of Returns
There is a ten-game NBA slate ahead of us tonight and let me tell you, it’s going to be a good one.
Get your popcorn ready as tonight features two-long awaited returns with Damian Lillard making his return to Portland for the first time as a visitor and Kevin Durant heading back to Brooklyn where he never was able to get the job done in the Big Apple.
Elsewhere on the slate, we have a clash between two of the West’s top teams as the Oklahoma City Thunder welcome the Denver Nuggets to town with the Thunder leading the season series 2-1.
Tonight’s going to be a fun one, so let’s strap in and pump out some winners.
Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight!
- Spread: Bulls -4.5 | Moneyline: Bulls -180 | Total: 216
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)
Bulls Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 1-4
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +4.5 (1-Star) | OVER 216 (5-Stars)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brandon Miller UNDER 21.5 Points (5-Stars) | Coby White UNDER 22.5 Points (4-Stars)7:00 p.m. ET: LA Clippers @ Washington Wizards
- Spread: Clippers -12 | Moneyline: Clippers -700 | Total: 236.5
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)
Clippers Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Wizards Last 5 ATS: 3-2
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Wizards +12 (4-Stars) | UNDER 236.5 (1-Star)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Daniel Gafford OVER 7.5 Rebounds (5-Stars) | Kawhi Leonard UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars)
More Clippers-Wizards: Time to Buy-In on LA?7:00 p.m. ET: Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -13 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -900 | Total: 230.5
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)
Pistons Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 4-1
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pistons +13 (2-Stars) | UNDER 230.5 (1-Star)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Max Strus OVER 11.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jalen Duren OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)7:30 p.m. ET: Sacramento Kings @ Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat-1.5 | Moneyline: Heat -118 | Total: 232
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Kaseya Center (Miami, FL)
Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Heat Last 5 ATS: 0-5
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Kings +1.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 232 (5-Stars)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | De’Aaron Fox UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars)8:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets
- Spread: Pelicans -2 | Moneyline: Pelicans -124 | Total: 231.5
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)
Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Rockets Last 5 ATS: 4-1
SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 231.5 (1-Star)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Green OVER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jonas Valanciunas OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)8:00 p.m. ET: Orlando Magic @ San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Magic -5 | Moneyline: Magic -205 | Total: 227
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)
Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Spurs Last 5 ATS: 4-1
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Spurs +5 (4-Stars) | Spurs ML (2.5-Stars)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Suggs OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Tre Jones UNDER 11.5 Points (3.5-Stars)
More Magic-Spurs: Wembanyama’s 5 Milestones8:00 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -13 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -850 | Total: 221.5
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)
Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 3-2
SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 221.5 (2-Stars)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Assists (2.5-Stars)8:00 p.m. ET: Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -1 | Moneyline: Thunder -112 | Total: 227
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)
Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Thunder Last 5 ATS: 2-3
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Thunder -1 (2-Stars) | OVER 227 (1-Star)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Nikola Jokic UNDER 8.5 Assists (2.5-Stars)8:30 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Suns -3 | Moneyline: Suns -148 | Total: 232
- Where to Watch: ABC | Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)
Suns Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 2-3
SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Nets +3 (4-Stars) | OVER 232 (2-Stars)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bradley Beal UNDER 18.5 Points (5-Stars) | Mikal Bridges OVER 2.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)10:00 p.m ET: Milwaukee Bucks @ Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Bucks -10.5 | Moneyline: Bucks -550 | Total: 237.5
- Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Moda Center (Portland, OR)
Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 3-2
SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Trail Blazers +10.5 (5-Stars) | Under 237.5 (3-Stars)
SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brook Lopez OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | Anfernee Simons UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)