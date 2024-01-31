NBA Betting Guide for January 31: Doubleheader of Returns

There is a ten-game NBA slate ahead of us tonight and let me tell you, it’s going to be a good one.

Get your popcorn ready as tonight features two-long awaited returns with Damian Lillard making his return to Portland for the first time as a visitor and Kevin Durant heading back to Brooklyn where he never was able to get the job done in the Big Apple.

Elsewhere on the slate, we have a clash between two of the West’s top teams as the Oklahoma City Thunder welcome the Denver Nuggets to town with the Thunder leading the season series 2-1.

Tonight’s going to be a fun one, so let’s strap in and pump out some winners.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +800 Suns-Nets

Spread: Bulls -4.5 | Moneyline: Bulls -180 | Total: 216

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Bulls Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +4.5 (1-Star) | OVER 216 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brandon Miller UNDER 21.5 Points (5-Stars) | Coby White UNDER 22.5 Points (4-Stars)

Spread: Clippers -12 | Moneyline: Clippers -700 | Total : 236.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

Clippers Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Wizards Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Wizards +12 (4-Stars) | UNDER 236.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Daniel Gafford OVER 7.5 Rebounds (5-Stars) | Kawhi Leonard UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Cavaliers -13 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -900 | Total: 230.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Pistons Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pistons +13 (2-Stars) | UNDER 230.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Max Strus OVER 11.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jalen Duren OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Heat-1.5 | Moneyline: Heat -118 | Total: 232

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Kaseya Center (Miami, FL)

Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Heat Last 5 ATS: 0-5

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Kings +1.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 232 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | De’Aaron Fox UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -2 | Moneyline: Pelicans -124 | Total: 231.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Rockets Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 231.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Green OVER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jonas Valanciunas OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Magic -5 | Moneyline: Magic -205 | Total: 227

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)

Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Spurs Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Spurs +5 (4-Stars) | Spurs ML (2.5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Suggs OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Tre Jones UNDER 11.5 Points (3.5-Stars)

Spread: Timberwolves -13 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -850 | Total: 221.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 221.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Assists (2.5-Stars)

Spread: Thunder -1 | Moneyline: Thunder -112 | Total: 227

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Thunder Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Thunder -1 (2-Stars) | OVER 227 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Nikola Jokic UNDER 8.5 Assists (2.5-Stars)

Spread: Suns -3 | Moneyline: Suns -148 | Total: 232

Where to Watch: ABC | Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Suns Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Nets +3 (4-Stars) | OVER 232 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bradley Beal UNDER 18.5 Points (5-Stars) | Mikal Bridges OVER 2.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Bucks -10.5 | Moneyline: Bucks -550 | Total: 237.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Trail Blazers +10.5 (5-Stars) | Under 237.5 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brook Lopez OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | Anfernee Simons UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)