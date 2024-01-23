NBA SGP: Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans +523

It’s a five-game slate in the NBA tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Utah Jazz (22-22) and the New Orleans Pelicans (25-18).

New Orleans enters the contest as a 6.5-point home favorite.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay in the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season.

We’ll begin the parlay with Utah’s Collin Sexton, who has been filling it up in the scoring department lately.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: UT Collin Sexton OVER 21.5 Points (-104)

Sexton is averaging 29.0 PPG over his past four games , well above his season average of 17.4 PPG

, well above his season average of 17.4 PPG Sexton has scored at least 22 points in four straight games and five of his past six

and Sexton’s minutes are on the rise after playing 40 and 34, respectively, over the past two contests (season average of 24.2 MPG)

NBA SGP Leg 2: NOP Zion Williamson to Score 25+ Points (-115)

Utah is allowing the eighth most points per game this season and the fifth most points to power forwards

this season and the Williamson scored 26 points against the Jazz in the last meeting

against the Jazz in the last meeting Williamson has scored at least 25 points in two of his past four games, both 30+ efforts

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

NBA SGP Leg 3: Pelicans -6.5 (-110)

New Orleans downed Utah 112-105 in the last meeting at Smoothie King Center

in the last meeting at Smoothie King Center New Orleans is 13-9 SU and 13-9 ATS at home this season

and at home this season Utah is 7-16 SU and 10-12-1 ATS on the road this season

and on the road this season Utah boasts a -9.8 margin of victory on the road this season, the fifth worst in the Association

NBA SGP Total Value = +523

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.