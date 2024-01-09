NFL Coaching Carousel 2024: Firings, Resignations, Hirings
The 2023 NFL regular season came to an end in Week 18. Black Monday took over the headlines to begin the week, and multiple teams are now searching for new head coaches. Other franchises are still deciding whether to move on, which includes the ongoing speculation surrounding Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After winning a college football national championship with Michigan, will Jim Harbaugh head back to the NFL?
SportsGrid tracks the firings, resignations, and hirings here.
Firings and Resignations
Mike Vrabel – Tennessee Titans
Frank Reich – Carolina Panthers
Josh McDaniels – Las Vegas Raiders
Brandon Staley – Los Angeles Chargers
Arthur Smith – Atlanta Falcons
Ron Rivera – Washington CommandersCurrent Openings
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans
Washington CommandersHead Coach Candidates for Openings
