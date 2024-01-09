NFL Coaching Carousel 2024: Firings, Resignations, Hirings

The 2023 NFL regular season came to an end in Week 18. Black Monday took over the headlines to begin the week, and multiple teams are now searching for new head coaches. Other franchises are still deciding whether to move on, which includes the ongoing speculation surrounding Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After winning a college football national championship with Michigan, will Jim Harbaugh head back to the NFL?

SportsGrid tracks the firings, resignations, and hirings here.

Firings and Resignations

Mike Vrabel – Tennessee Titans

Frank Reich – Carolina Panthers

Josh McDaniels – Las Vegas Raiders

Brandon Staley – Los Angeles Chargers

Arthur Smith – Atlanta Falcons

Ron Rivera – Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

