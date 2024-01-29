SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets and Props for January 29: Senators Host Predators

There’s only one game in the NHL tonight, but there’s still value worth considering as Ottawa hosts Nashville.

7:00 p.m. ET – Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators

Puck Line: Senators -1.5 | Moneyline: Senators -118 | Total: 6.5 (O -114, U -106)

Where to Watch: NHLN, SN, TVAS, BSSO | Location: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario)

The Ottawa Senators enter this matchup with a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games. The Nashville Predators are sitting at 5-5 over that same sample size. The Senators have been a dismal road team, but their numbers at home are adequate when they enter tonight at 12-12-2. The Sens have struggled for large portions of the year, but they enter this contest with three wins in their last five games. We’re projecting this to be a tight contest with some value on backing the Sens on the moneyline at -118.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Senators Moneyline (-118) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 64.1%

Ryan O’Reilly to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Ryan O’Reilly has put together a solid first campaign with the Nashville Predators. He’s driven possession at a high clip and has been a significant offensive force with this group. Over O’Reilly’s last five games, he’s tallied three or more shots in two. He’s registered at least two shots on net in four of his previous five games. With his shot prop listed at 2.5 tonight, there’s some solid plus-money value in the over at +114.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Ryan O’Reilly Over 2.5 SOG (+114) | SportsGrid Projections: 3.4 (5 Stars)

Ryan O’Reilly to Score a Goal

Although Ryan O’Reilly only has one goal over his last five games, he sits second on Nashville with 17 goals. Despite being quiet of late, the Sens have had trouble keeping the puck out of their net, highlighted by surrendering seven goals to the New York Rangers. O’Reilly is priced at an appetizing +190 to score tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Ryan O’Reilly to Score a Goal (+190) | SportsGrid Projections: 0.6 (4.5 Stars)

Colton Sissons to Record Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Colton Sissons has quietly provided some excellent depth scoring for the Nashville Predators. He’s registered 25 points in 49 games, providing some solid bang for your buck production. Sissons has tallied two or more shots on goal in three of his last five games. With his shot prop set at 1.5 tonight, we’re comfortable riding with the over, even with juice attached at -156.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Sisson Over 1.5 SOG (-156) | SportsGrid Projections: 2.2 (4 Stars)

Roman Josi to Score a Goal

Defenseman Roman Josi remains an offensive juggernaut for the Nashville Predators. In 49 games, he’s tallied ten goals and 32 assists. Goals are more challenging to project for defensemen, but Josi has found the back of the net twice over his last five games. In a one-game slate, Josi to score is worth a wager at +350.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Roman Josi to Score a Goal (+350) | SportsGrid Projections: 0.4 (4.5 Stars)

