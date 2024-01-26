SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for January 26

With a four-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering. SportsGrid looks at the top game picks on Friday.

7:00 p.m. ET – Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Puck Line: Panthers -1.5 | Moneyline: Panthers -126 | Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128)

Where to Watch: SN, TVAS, SN-PIT, BSFL | Location: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Penguins enter this matchup with points in six of their last ten games. Pittsburgh has been better at home this year, with an 11-8-2 record. The Panthers have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but these teams have also split their last six games. Pittsburgh’s underlying numbers are substantial and likely better than their record suggests. The Pens present some plus-money value on this small Friday slate, and we’ll be happy to back the number at +122.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Penguins Moneyline (+105) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 64.7%

7:00 p.m. ET – Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers

Puck Line: Rangers -1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers -152 | Total: 5.5 (O -122, U +100)

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

You can fade the New York Rangers at home, but we won’t recommend it. The Rangers are one of the NHL’s top teams on home ice, boasting a strong 15-6 record. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s a big gap in production from the visiting Vegas Golden Knights when they hit the road. The Golden Knights are 18-5-2 at home, dropping off considerably on the road to 10-9-4. The Golden Knights have been struggling to find consistency in January, and we don’t see that ending on the road in New York.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Rangers Moneyline (-152) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 72.2%

9:00 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

Puck Line: Avalanche -1.5 | Moneyline: Avalanche -140 | Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

Where to Watch: TVAS, ALT, BSW | Location: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

The Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche are set to play host to the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. The Avs enter this contest with seven wins over their last ten games, while the Kings have lost eight of their previous ten. The Kings are struggling to score and keep pucks out of their net, a recipe for disaster. The Kings are a strong group and will eventually turn the skid around; don’t count on it being against a formidable Avalanche team that’s 19-5 on home ice. Ride with the Avs on the moneyline tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Avalanche Moneyline (-140) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars , 70%

