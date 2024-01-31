SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for January 31

With a three-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:30 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators

Puck Line: Kings -1.5 | Moneyline: Kings Moneyline -118 | Total: 6.5 (O +114, U -140)

Where to Watch: TNT, MAX, TVAS, BSW | Location: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)

To say it’s been a struggle of late for the Los Angeles Kings would be a significant understatement. In the first quarter of the year, they were right there with the NHL’s best, including an 11-game road win streak. Over the last month and change, they’ve struggled to find consistency and hold a 2-5-3 record over their last ten games. Their opponent tonight, the Nashville Predators, might not be world-beaters, but they pack a punch at home, where they’ve posted a 13-12 record. Take the slight home value the Preds present as underdogs and expect the Kings’ struggles to continue on the road.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Predators Moneyline (-102) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 73.7%

The total for the Kings and Predators matchup is set at 6.5. The under is juiced to -140. Over the last five Kings games, two of them have seen seven or fewer goals scored, while the Preds have seen that transpire in four of theirs. With Nashville at home and controlling the matchups, look for a low-scoring affair tonight and side with the under.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-140) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 5.0 Goals

7:30 p.m. ET – San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Puck Line: Ducks -1.5 | Moneyline: Ducks Moneyline -184 | Total: 6.5 (O +112, U -138)

Where to Watch: SN, TVAS, NBCSCA, BSSD, BSSC | Location: Honda Center (Anaheim, CA)

Nothing was expected of the Anaheim Ducks or San Jose Sharks in 2023-24; they’ve delivered on that promise. They each sit in the bottom five of the NHL. The Sharks have been dismal on the road and own a 5-19-2 record. That’s good enough to make the Ducks a sizable home favorite, especially with San Jose playing for the second night in a row, and for us to back them on that number at -184.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Ducks Moneyline (-184) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 74.9%

Over Anaheim and San Jose’s last five games, they’ve both seen two with fewer than seven goals. There are not many appealing aspects of either franchise as they embark on their rebuilds, and we don’t envision a ton of offense being present in this matchup tonight. Siding with a bit of juice on the under 6.5 makes sense at -138.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-138) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 5.0 Goals

7:00 p.m. ET – Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings

Puck Line: Red Wings -1.5 | Moneyline: Red Wings Moneyline -125 | Total: 6.5 (O -144, U +118)

Where to Watch: SN, BSDET, RDS | Location: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

The Detroit Red Wings are quietly playing some strong hockey as they get set to head into the All-Star break. The Red Wings have posted a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games. Ottawa has also picked up their play but still trails Detroit by 17 points in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings have been dominant at home to the tune of a 14-8-4 record. We’re content to continue backing that tonight at -125.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Red Wings Moneyline (-125) | SportsGrid Projections: 4 Stars, 57.7%

