SportsGrid’s Best NHL Player Prop Bets for January 26

With a four-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering. SportsGrid looks at the top prop picks on Friday.

Vincent Trocheck – New York Rangers To Score a Goal

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was named as an All-Star Game replacement this week and is having one of the top seasons of his career. Trocheck has registered 45 points in 47 games, which includes 15 goals. Trocheck has two goals over his last five games and points in three of the five. Backing him to score a goal tonight has standout value at +185.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Trocheck Goal (+185) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sam Bennett – Florida Panthers to Score a Goal

The Florida Panthers continue to be a force in the Eastern Conference, and a significant reason is their forward depth. Sam Bennett brings several strengths to the table, including goal-scoring and physicality. The former first-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames has registered 11 goals in 35 games. Bennett has found his stride, tallying three goals over his last five games. The big center is listed at +290 to find the back of the net tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Bennett Goal (+290) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers to Record Over 2.5 Shots

From a player props standpoint, there’s a lot to like about the Florida Panthers tonight. Sam Reinhart has found another gear in a contract year for Florida and leads the team with 60 points over 47 games. Shots on goal have been coming in bunches for Reinhart of late, and he’s recorded three or more in three of his last five games. We expect that to continue in a big way against a Penguins team that’s vulnerable in that department. Back Reinhart to record over 2.5 shots at -125.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Reinhart Over 2.5 Shots (-125) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Anze Kopitar – Los Angeles Kings to Record Over 1.5 Shots

The Los Angeles Kings are amid a big slump and have lost eight of their last ten games. We’re looking toward the leadership group headlined by captain Anze Kopitar to get them back on track. Kopitar has tallied 40 points in 45 games and has consistently generated chances for the Kings. Over his last five games, Kopitar has recorded two or more shots on goal four times. We’ll take the juice and back him to do so again tonight at -140.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Kopitar Over 1.5 Shots (-144) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Jared McCann – Seattle Kraken to Score a Goal

When the Seattle Kraken are looking for goals, they turn to Jared McCann. The 27-year-old forward leads the Kraken with 19 goals. The Kraken are set to take on a St. Louis Blues team that’s allowed three or more goals in five of their last six games. McCann has goals in three of his previous five games and has refound his scoring touch. When a goal scorer is on a heater, we’re most comfortable backing him, which is the case with McCann at +230.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: McCann Goal (+230) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

