SportsGrid’s Best NHL Player Prop Bets for January 31: Kings and Predators Have Value

With a three-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

SportsGrid looks at the top hockey prop picks for Wednesday.

Ryan O’Reilly – Nashville Predators To Score a Goal

After signing Ryan O’Reilly in free agency last summer, the early returns have been positive for the Nashville Predators. O’Reilly has recorded 42 points in 50 games despite being snakebitten over his previous five with just a pair of points. The underlying numbers still present a positive picture for O’Reilly, who’s priced at an appetizing number of +220 to score tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: O’Reilly Goal (+220) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Anze Kopitar – Los Angeles Kings To Score a Goal

When you’re in an extended slump like the Los Angeles Kings, you will look toward your leadership group to drag you out. That’s precisely why we’re targeting their captain, Anze Kopitar, to score at +250. Kopitar has tallied 41 points in 47 games, which includes 15 goals. He’s only found the back of the net once over his last five, but we like his odds to change that.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Kopitar Goal (+250) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Ryan O’Reilly – Nashville Predators to Record Over 2.5 Shots

As we mentioned above, O’Reilly does an excellent job driving the play and offense for this Nashville team. O’Reilly is a player we’re willing to go to the well with twice on this three-game slate. Despite only recording three or more shots on goal once over his last five games, the Kings have been a team to target players’ shots on goal against. The plus-money price of O’Reilly to record three or more shots on net is worth it at +132.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Sissons Over 2.5 SOG (+132) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Colton Sissons – Nashville Predators to Record Over 1.5 Shots

Colton Sissons is a player we targeted last night with his shots on goal prop, which hit. Sissons’s shots on goal prop tonight is set at 1.5 again, and we’re comfortable riding with the over again. Over his last five games, Sissons has recorded two or more shots on goal in four of them. Those numbers alone make us love this price at -130.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Sissons Over 1.5 SOG (-130) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Phillip Danault – Los Angeles Kings to Record Over 1.5 Shots

We’re set to target three shots on goal props in this Kings-Preds matchup tonight. The third player is Kings forward Phillip Danault. Although the production hasn’t been there recently, Danault is still creating chances. The veteran center has recorded two or more shots on goal in four of his last five games. With Danault’s shots on goal prop listed at 1.5, we’ll be backing the over at -156.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Danault Over 1.5 SOG (-156) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

