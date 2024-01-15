Steph Curry Prop: Warriors Eye Win Over Weakened Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are facing a tumultuous period in their current NBA season, with setbacks piling up and no immediate relief in sight. Their star player, Ja Morant, faced a suspension for the first 25 games of the year and has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a torn labrum sustained late last week. Adding to the team’s woes, Marcus Smart is out for approximately four to six weeks because of a recent injury. Desmond Bane is in a similar situation, awaiting re-evaluation for his ankle issue in a similar timeframe. This leaves all of Memphis’s key players unavailable for play.

In light of these developments, the Grizzlies are positioned as a 7.5-point home underdog in their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors. The betting odds are leaning towards a challenging game for Memphis, with an over-under set at 226.5.

The Warriors are also in a precarious position, currently three games below .500 with a record of 18-21. Despite playing away, they are expected to take advantage of the Grizzlies’ weakened lineup, which is anticipated to include Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson, and Xavier Tillman Sr.

While the overall performance of the Warriors has been underwhelming, the spotlight remains firmly on Steph Curry. After a recent game in Chicago, where he successfully made six three-pointers and rested the following day in Milwaukee, Curry is expected to return energized. He is listed with odds of +100 to make at least five three-pointers in the upcoming game. This might seem ambitious, but considering Curry’s track record and the rest he’s had, it is a bet worth considering.

While the Grizzlies are grappling with significant player absences, the Warriors are looking to capitalize on this opportunity, with all eyes on Curry to lead the charge. Despite the challenges, the betting odds suggest a potentially high-scoring and dynamic game ahead.

