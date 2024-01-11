The Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Dolphins at Chiefs

The NFL playoffs are here, and we have an incredible matchup on Saturday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. In Arrowhead’s freezing-cold postseason atmosphere, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

The NFL schedule makers really did a disservice to the Miami Dolphins. They just had to play a high-intensity Sunday Night Football game for their division crown and now go on the road to Kansas City on a short week against the Chiefs, who just rested all their starters. At least make this a Sunday game to give Miami a normal week! I don’t think the Dolphins have a chance, knowing they’ll be tired and extremely banged up. I trust Kansas City will dominate.

Isiah Pacheco has had at least 50 rushing yards in 10 of 14 games this season, including a 66-yard outing against the Dolphins in Week 9. He’ll be well-rested against a very banged-up Dolphins defensive front, so I don’t think there will be any issues with the leg cashing. I’d also strongly consider doing Pacheco at 60+ rushing yards for extra value instead.

No one has openly admitted it, but Rashee Rice is Patrick Mahomes’ new favorite target. Over the past six weeks, he’s averaged about 9.5 targets and 86 yards per game, eclipsing 50 yards in each game. I don’t envision the cold impacting Mahomes, so I expect Rice’s dominant stretch to continue.

Travis Kelce has not been nearly as dominant of late, but he is still Travis Kelce after all. He’ll get us something. He’s had at least four catches in 13 of 15 games this season. That’s good enough for me.

Tyreek Hill makes his long-awaited return to Arrowhead, so you know he certainly won’t go down easily. He’s had at least 70 receiving yards in 12 of 16 games this season and knows what it feels like to play a playoff game in the Arrowhead weather. I have no doubt we’ll get Hill’s best effort, assuming Tua Tagovailoa can get him the ball.

Over the last four weeks, Durham Smythe has averaged 43 yards per game, surpassing 30 yards in each contest. With his total sitting at just 19.5, give me the over here as I believe that the cold will have Tua wanting to get the ball out quicker than usual, fitting right into Smythe’s short-yardage wheelhouse.

