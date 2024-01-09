Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +897 SGP

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) host the Toronto Raptors (15-21) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Los Angeles enters the contest as a 5.0-point favorite.

Below, I have outlined an enticing three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim for a second consecutive victory.

Let’s begin the parlay with the Raps, who have looked rejuvenated since last month’s blockbuster trade.

Leg 1: Raptors Moneyline (+176)

Toronto is 3-1 since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley , including a convincing 133-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday

and , including a convincing 133-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday The Lakers are coming off a 106-103 victory over the LA Clippers but are still just 3-7 over their past ten games – I’ll roll with the Raptors, given LA’s current form

Leg 2: TOR Scottie Barnes OVER 19.5 Points (-111)

I’m expecting a bounce back after Barnes scored a season-low six points on 3-of-11 shooting against the Warriors

Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.5 PPG this season

Barnes has scored at least 20 points in six of his past seven games

Barnes averaged 22.5 PPG against the Lakers last season

Leg 3: LAL Anthony Davis OVER 3.5 Assists (+138)

Davis is averaging 3.3 APG this season, the second-highest of his career

Davis has recorded at least four assists in six of his past nine games – solid value at plus money

Total Value = +897

