Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +897 SGP
The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) host the Toronto Raptors (15-21) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Los Angeles enters the contest as a 5.0-point favorite.
Below, I have outlined an enticing three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim for a second consecutive victory.
Let’s begin the parlay with the Raps, who have looked rejuvenated since last month’s blockbuster trade.
Leg 1: Raptors Moneyline (+176)
- Toronto is 3-1 since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, including a convincing 133-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday
- The Lakers are coming off a 106-103 victory over the LA Clippers but are still just 3-7 over their past ten games – I’ll roll with the Raptors, given LA’s current form
Leg 2: TOR Scottie Barnes OVER 19.5 Points (-111)
- I’m expecting a bounce back after Barnes scored a season-low six points on 3-of-11 shooting against the Warriors
- Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.5 PPG this season
- Barnes has scored at least 20 points in six of his past seven games
- Barnes averaged 22.5 PPG against the Lakers last season
Leg 3: LAL Anthony Davis OVER 3.5 Assists (+138)
- Davis is averaging 3.3 APG this season, the second-highest of his career
- Davis has recorded at least four assists in six of his past nine games – solid value at plus money
Total Value = +897
