Warren Sharp Explains the Dolphins Best Chance at Upsetting the Chiefs

The NFL has set up an intriguing clash between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, but the bone-chilling cold threatens to steal the spotlight. SportsGrid’s NFL analyst Warren Sharp shared his thoughts on this frigid matchup, where the Chiefs are currently favored by 4.5 points.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Sharp’s initial commentary hinted at the NFL’s scheduling intrigue, with the Dolphins and Chiefs playing what some might call a “pay-per-view” game. He suggested that this strategic scheduling might attract fans, especially those who are not traditional NFL enthusiasts but Taylor Swift fans. The game’s location in sub-zero temperatures could make it a historic moment in football history.

With wind chills potentially dipping below 30 degrees below zero, the weather in this outdoor game promises to be a spectacle. Warren Sharp expressed excitement about witnessing how players, particularly those from the warm climate of Miami, would cope with the extreme cold. While snow may not be in the forecast like in Buffalo, the sub-zero temperatures alone could make this game memorable.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Sharp believes that Miami’s best hope in this frigid showdown lies in their ability to run the football effectively throughout the game. If they can keep the game close, they may have the opportunity to lean on their rushing attack, which can potentially exploit the Chiefs’ 28th-ranked run defense. Raheem Mostert, an explosive back, could be the key to unlocking this weakness in the Chiefs’ defense.

Sharp also recommends taking a look at the De’Von Achane props when they are released.

On the flip side, the Miami Dolphins defense, led by Vic Fangio, faces the daunting task of pressuring Patrick Mahomes. Sharp noted that when pressured, Mahomes has been throwing shorter passes. However, the Dolphins’ defense is dealing with injuries, and the complexity of Fangio’s system might pose challenges for new additions to the lineup. This concern has led to a consistent surge in the betting line, with the Chiefs now favored by 4.5 points.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Injuries could impact both teams, with Tyreek Hill among those nursing ailments. Playing through injuries becomes even more challenging in sub-zero conditions, where stiffness and tightness are magnified. Sharp highlighted the difficulty of performing at a high level in such extreme cold, which could influence player performance.

While the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game may not have initially piqued everyone’s interest, the weather conditions and the potential impact on player performance make it a must-watch. As Warren Sharp pointed out, the sub-zero showdown could be a historic NFL moment that fans will be talking about for years to come.

Watch Warren Sharp’s Full Dolphins-Chiefs Breakdown on SportsGrid’s YouTube Channel below.