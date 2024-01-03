Will the Bills Lean Heavily on the Run Game vs. the Dolphins?

As the Buffalo Bills gear up to face the Miami Dolphins in a crucial Sunday night matchup in the NFL regular season finale at Hard Rock Stadium, strategic decisions and player performance are under the spotlight.

Bills vs. Dolphins Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Bills -3 (-108) | Dolphins +3 (-112)

Bills -3 (-108) | Dolphins +3 (-112) Moneyline: Bills (-156) | Dolphins (+132)

Bills (-156) | Dolphins (+132) Total: OVER 49.5 (-110) | UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Offense Strategy: Bills’ Ground Game

The Bills’ offensive approach, especially on the road, is expected to lean heavily on their ground game. The focus might be on utilizing James Cook and quarterback Josh Allen in the running game, with veteran Latavius Murray potentially adding depth. This strategy is seen as a way to control the clock and possibly avoid a high-scoring shootout, especially given Miami’s offensive threats like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.

Defensive Challenges and Injuries

The Bills’ defense has faced its share of challenges this season, particularly with injuries. However, their performance has been commendable, adapting well to these setbacks. This adaptability will be crucial in containing Miami’s dynamic offense.

Allen’s Health Concerns

A significant concern for the Bills is Josh Allen‘s health. After sustaining a neck injury, termed a ‘stinger,’ in the game against the Patriots, Allen has acknowledged some soreness but insists it won’t limit his performance on Sunday. Despite his assurances, speculation is that this might affect his running ability, potentially leading to an increased reliance on Cook.

Betting Odds and Predictions

With a total set at 49.5, some believe this might be high for the type of game the Bills plan to play. Buffalo’s less impressive road record (3-4 on road or neutral fields) adds another layer to the prediction puzzle. Despite these concerns, there’s a leaning towards Buffalo and the under in this matchup, anticipating a more controlled and less high-scoring game.

As the Bills and Dolphins prepare for their showdown, the focus is on Buffalo’s run-heavy offensive strategy and their ability to overcome injuries, especially Allen’s. Miami’s potent offense, led by Hill and Tagovailoa, poses a significant challenge. This game promises to be a pivotal moment in the season for both teams, with the AFC East title and No. 2 seed on the line.