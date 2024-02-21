4 College Football Transfer Portal Winners: Ohio State and Oregon Lead the Way

The landscape of college football is undergoing significant changes, with the transfer portal playing a pivotal role in shaping team rosters and competitive dynamics.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State, for instance, has effectively leveraged the transfer portal to enhance its quarterback position by bringing in Will Howard to replace Kyle McCord. Additionally, the Buckeyes have strengthened their backfield by adding Quinshon Judkins alongside the already impressive TreVeyon Henderson, potentially boosting their chances against longstanding rivals like Michigan.

Ohio State Futures Odds at FanDuel

National Championship Winner: +480 (2nd shortest odds)

10.5 Regular Season Wins: Over -150 | Under +120

Will Howard Heisman Winner: +1000 (4th shortest odds)

Ole Miss Rebels

The transfer portal’s impact is not limited to Ohio State. Ole Miss, in an effort to bolster their defense, has secured vital transfers, including Walter Nolen, Tyler Baron, and Princely Umanmielen. These additions are crucial as the team seeks to compensate for the departure of significant players. It’s something a former Pac-12 team knows all too well.

Ole Miss Futures Odds at FanDuel

National Championship Winner: +1500 (8th shortest odds)

9.5 Regular Season Wins: Over -144 | Under +118

Jaxson Dart Heisman Winner: +1800 (8th shortest odds)

Oregon Ducks

Oregon has also navigated the challenge of replacing star quarterback Bo Nix by acquiring Dillon Gabriel, a move that positions them as immediate contenders in the Big Ten. Gabriel’s experience and skill set are expected to be transformative for the Ducks, offering them a solid chance to excel in the conference.

Oregon Futures Odds at FanDuel

National Championship Winner: +850 (4th shortest odds)

10.5 Regular Season Wins: Over +100 | Under -122

Dillon Gabriel Heisman Winner: +1000 (3rd shortest odds)

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State aims to reverse the tide of two consecutive losing seasonsâ€”a scenario not seen since 2006. Head Coach Jonathan Smith welcomes in former four-star quarterback Aidan Chiles. This strategic move is part of their broader effort to regain relevance and competitiveness in the college football landscape.

Michigan State Futures Odds at FanDuel

National Championship Winner: +60000

5.5 Regular Season Wins: Over -115 | Under -105

Aidan Chiles Heisman Winner: +15000

These examples underscore the transformative power of the transfer portal in college football, enabling teams to quickly address gaps, introduce fresh talent, and alter their competitive fortunes in the quest for supremacy.

