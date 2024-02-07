Can the Clippers Avoid a Road Trip Hangover Back Home vs. Pelicans?

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers return home to the Crypto Arena after a grueling seven-game NBA road trip, ready to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Odds at BetMGM

Spread: Pelicans +6.5 (-108) | Clippers -6.5 (-112)

Pelicans +6.5 (-108) | Clippers -6.5 (-112) Moneyline: Pelicans (+220) | Clippers (-270)

Pelicans (+220) | Clippers (-270) Total: OVER 231.5 (-110) | UNDER 231.5 (-110)

The Clippers come into the game as 6.5-point favorites, with the total set at 231.5 points.

Following an impressive road stretch, the Clippers are eager to maintain their momentum and secure a victory on their home court. Despite the challenges of adjusting to life on the road, the team’s depth and resilience have been evident throughout the season, making them a formidable force in the league.

While the Pelicans boast talented players like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, the Clippers’ overall strength and cohesion give them the edge in this matchup. Led by stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Los Angeles has consistently demonstrated its ability to control games and impose its will on opponents.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

Despite concerns about potential fatigue following their extended road trip, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has instilled a culture of preparation and focus that keeps his team ready for any challenge. With the support of their passionate home crowd, the Clippers are poised to continue their winning ways against the Pelicans.

Additionally, the addition of James Harden to the Clippers’ roster has further elevated their performance, providing additional playmaking and scoring options to complement their star duo. Harden’s presence has unlocked new dimensions to the Clippers’ offense, making them even more dangerous to opposing teams. We lean toward LA covering tonight.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday Here.

As the Clippers look to extend their dominance and solidify their position in the standings, they face a Pelicans team hungry for an upset. However, with the Clippers’ consistent execution and relentless approach, they remain the favorites to emerge victorious in tonight’s matchup. Will the Clippers continue their winning streak, or will the Pelicans pull off a surprise victory? Basketball fans are in for an exciting game as these two teams clash on the court.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.