Coach Young’s All-Time Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

In crafting the ultimate Chicago Bulls starting lineup, SportsGrid’s Coach Young has meticulously selected a roster that encapsulates the essence of basketball excellence and represents the storied history of one of the NBA‘s most iconic franchises. This lineup, anchored by legends whose contributions to the game have left indelible marks, showcases a blend of athleticism, skill, and unparalleled success on the basketball court.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Derrick Rose – Point Guard

Career Accomplishments: NBA ROY, 2011 NBA MVP, 3-time All-Star

Derrick Rose stands out at the point guard position for his “absolute explosiveness,” as Coach Young puts it. Rose’s dynamic play and ability to change the course of a game with his speed and agility have cemented his place in Bulls history. His tenure with the Bulls was characterized by breathtaking performances and a fearless approach to the game, making him a pivotal figure in the team’s modern era.

Michael Jordan – Shooting Guard

Career Accomplishments: 6-time Finals MVP, 6-time NBA Champion, 5-time MVP

Michael Jordan, without a doubt, claims the two-guard spot. Coach Young’s enumeration of Jordan’s accolades barely scratches the surface of his impact on the game: “14-time All-Star, six-time champion, five-time MVP, six-time Finals MVP.” Referred to as “the greatest of all time,” Jordan’s legacy is unparalleled, with his competitive spirit and winning mentality as the benchmark for excellence in basketball.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

Scottie Pippen – Small Forward

Career Accomplishments: 6-time NBA Champion, 7-time All-Star, 3-time NBA 1st Team

At the small forward position, Scottie Pippen is hailed as “the best Robin to Batman.” His synergy with Jordan on both ends of the court was instrumental in the Bulls’ dominance during the 1990s. Coach Young highlights Pippen’s ability to take over games and notes that when he and Jordan were “dialed in defensively, you couldn’t score.” Pippen’s versatility and defensive prowess made him invaluable to the Bulls’ championship runs.

Watch Coach Young’s Fantasy Bulls Starting 5 and his Other All-Time Teams on SportsGrid’s YouTube Shorts Channel.

Dennis Rodman – Power Forward

Career Accomplishments: 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time DPOY, 7-time NBA All-Def Team

The power forward spot is occupied by Dennis Rodman, whose tenure with the Bulls included a remarkable 72-10 season that culminated in an NBA title. Known as one of the “best rebounders in the history of basketball,” Rodman’s tenacity and unique approach to the game added a distinct edge to the Bulls’ lineup. His ability to dominate the boards and contribute to the team’s success without requiring the ball in his hands was a testament to his understanding of his role and the game itself.

Artis Gilmore – Center

Career Accomplishments: 6-Time All-Star, NBA All-Def 2nd Team

Rounding out the lineup at center is Artis Gilmore, dubbed “the A train.” Coach Young describes Gilmore as “one of the most underrated players of all time,” a sentiment echoed by basketball historians who appreciate his contributions to the sport. Gilmore’s presence in the paint and scoring ability made him a formidable opponent and a key figure in the Bulls’ history.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

This all-time best Chicago Bulls starting lineup, as outlined by Coach Young, represents a harmonious blend of talent, hard work, and dedication. Each player, with their unique strengths and achievements, contributed to the legacy of the Chicago Bulls, making them legends not only in Chicago but also in the annals of basketball history.