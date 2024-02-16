How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game & All-Star Weekend Events

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is headed to Indianapolis for its yearly festivities. Whether you want to know how to watch the game or are more interested in the competitions on Saturday night, SportsGrid has you covered for the entire weekend.

SportsGrid highlights how to watch all of the events, including the All-Star Game. The classic format has returned for the All-Star Game, meaning we’re back to a traditional East vs. West format and regular scoring system. Despite only the final score coming into account for the game, the teams will still compete to win each quarter, with the winning team in that quarter donating to the charity of their choice.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET – Rising Stars Practice | How to Watch : NBA TV

: NBA TV 5:30 p.m. ET – Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | How to Watch : NBA TV and NBA App

: NBA TV and NBA App 7:00 p.m. ET – NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | How to Watch : ESPN

: ESPN 9:00 p.m. ET – Rising Stars Game | How to Watch: TNT

Saturday, February 17

11:00 a.m. ET – NBA All-Star Practice | How to Watch : NBA TV

: NBA TV 2:00 p.m. ET – HBCU Classic Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union | How to Watch : NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2

: NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 7:00 p.m. ET – Adam Silver News Conference | How to Watch : NBA TV and NBA App

: NBA TV and NBA App 8:00 p.m. ET – All-Star Saturday Night | How to Watch : TNT

: TNT All-Star Saturday Night Events Include KIA Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Challenge, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge, AT&T Slam Dunk

Sunday, February 18

11:00 a.m. ET – NBA Legends Brunch | How to Watch : NBA TV and NBA App

: NBA TV and NBA App 1:30 p.m. ET – G League Up Next Game | How to Watch : NBA TV

: NBA TV 8:00 p.m. ET – 73rd NBA All-Star Game | How to Watch: TNT

How to Bet the NBA All-Star Game

West Moneyline: -148 | East Moneyline: +126

Total: 362.5 | Spread: West -3 (-114)

NBA All-Star Game MVP

