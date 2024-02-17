NBA All-Star Game Betting Insights: Haliburton Getting Action for MVP

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities are underway from Indianapolis.

SportsGrid checks in on the betting insights from the BetMGM Sportsbook leading into the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

NBA All-Star Game Betting Insights

Team East: Team East is listed as a slight 2.5-point underdog in the NBA All-Star Game. East captain Giannis Antetokounmpo and company aren’t receiving a lot of interest from bettors, allocating for just 28% of bets and 19% of the handle. Team East opened with +130 moneyline odds, slightly bet down to +125. The East All-Stars have compiled 55% of bets on the moneyline and 51% of the handle.

Team West: 72% of bets and 81% of the handle are backing the West to cover the 2.5 points in the All-Star Game. Team West also opened as a -150 moneyline favorite, and that price has held firm. With some juice on their moneyline price, the West All-Stars have accumulated 45% of bets and 49% of the handle.

Total: The total for the NBA All-Star Game opened at 364.5 and has dropped slightly to 363.5. The UNDER has drawn in 51% of bets and 46% of the handle. The OVER has generated some bigger bets and occupies 56% of the handle, compared to 49% of the bets.

NBA All-Star Game MVP Betting Insights

Highest Ticket%

Luka Doncic 12.0%

Tyrese Haliburton 11.0%

Jayson Tatum 8.9%

Highest Handle%

Tyrese Haliburton 16.2%

Luka Doncic 12.4%

Stephen Curry 11.3%

Luke Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton are gaining the most interest in capturing the NBA All-Star Game MVP. Doncic is driving a slightly higher ticket % with 12% of the tickets, but the hometown hero has accumulated bigger bets and more money heading in his direction, holding 16.2% of the handle. Haliburton put together a tremendous first half of the season for the Indiana Pacers. If it weren’t for injuries, he’d likely have a solid case to be included in the regular season MVP discussion. Haliburton’s ability to stuff the stat sheet and status as a Paceer makes him a popular pick to be a difference-maker in the NBA All-Star Game. Doncic is averaging 34.2 points per game, second to only Joel Embiid. Doncic can shoot the lights out, and in a game where defense is considered optional, you can understand why he’s a popular pick to add an All-Star Game MVP to his trophy collection.

