NBA Betting Guide for February 14: 13-Game Slate Awaits

There isn’t a better way to spend Valentine’s Day than producing absolute locks on this 13-game NBA slate tonight that’s full of entertaining matchups and storylines.

Lets’ dive into it.

Kicking off the ESPN doubleheader, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Chicago Bulls just as the Cavs find themselves having won 16 of their last 18 games, rising to the No. 2 seed in the East.

The No. 1 spot in the East still belongs to the Boston Celtics, who will face the Brooklyn Nets once again tonight after Jayson Tatum dropped 41 points last night in a dominating effort.

Pascal Siakam makes his return tonight as well with the Toronto Raptors playing host to the Indiana Pacers with the Pacers looking to continue to climb up the Eastern Conference ladder.

Shifting to the West, we have what should be a fun matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Sacremento Kings to keep an eye on, but the ESPN doubleheader will wrap up with a showdown between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, so we have you covered with a +1100 ultimate same-game parlay.

26 teams are in action, so let’s lock in and pump out some winners you’ll love.

Spread: Hawks -7 | Moneyline: Hawks -255 | Total: 238.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Hawks Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +7 (2-Stars) | UNDER 238.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brandon Miller UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Saddiq Bey OVER 14.5 Points (5-Stars)



Spread: Magic -3.5 | Moneyline: Magic -166 | Total: 211.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Kia Center (Orlando, FL)

Thunder Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Magic Last 4 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Knicks +3.5 (5-Stars) | OVER 211.5 (4-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (5-Stars) | Franz Wagner OVER 21.5 Points (4-Stars)

Spread: 76ers -3.5 | Moneyline: 76ers -156 | Total: 223

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Heat Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | 76ers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Heat +3.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 223 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | KJ Martin UNDER 10.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Cavaliers -9.5 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -430 | Total: 224

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Bulls Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Bulls +9.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 224 (4-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: DeMar DeRozan OVER 21.5 Points (5-Stars) | Max Strus OVER 9.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Pacers -4 | Moneyline: Pacers -178 | Total: 245.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Pacers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Raptors Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Raptors +4 (2-Stars) | UNDER 245.5 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Scottie Barnes UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 11.5 Assists (5-Stars)

Spread: Celtics -13 | Moneyline: Celtics -850 | Total: 228.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Nets Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Celtics Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nets +13 (2-Stars) | UNDER 228.5 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Cam Thomas UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | Kristaps Porzingis OVER 20.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Rockets-3 | Moneyline: Rockets -142 | Total: 219

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Rockets Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Grizzlies +3 (2-Stars) | OVER 219 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Alperen Sengun UNDER 20.5 Points (5-Stars) | Vince Williams Jr. OVER 4.5 Assists (5-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -12.5 | Moneyline: Pelicans -820 | Total: 234

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

Wizards Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Pelicans -12.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Deni Avdija OVER 15.5 Points (5-Stars) | CJ McCollum UNDER 18.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Mavericks -11 | Moneyline: Mavericks -560 | Total: 242

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

Spurs Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 242 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Kyrie Irving UNDER 25.5 Points (5-Stars) | Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Nuggets -5 | Moneyline: Nuggets -215 | Total: 229.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

Kings Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nuggets -5 (5-Stars) | OVER 229.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Awaiting Injury Report

Spread: Suns -13 | Moneyline: Suns -900 | Total: 235

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass| Location: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

Pistons Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Suns Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 235 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Awaiting Injury Report

Spread: Jazz -5.5 | Moneyline: Jazz -210 | Total: 240.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Lakers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Jazz Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Lakers +5.5 (5-Stars) | UNDER 240.5 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Awaiting Injury Report

Spread: Warriors -3 | Moneyline: Warriors -142 | Total: 234.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

Clippers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Warriors Last 5 ATS: 5-0

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: PUNDER 234.5 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Stephen Curry UNDER 28.5 Points (5-Stars) | James Harden UNDER 20.5 Points (5-Stars)