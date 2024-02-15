NBA Betting Guide for February 15: Bucks Headline 3-Game Slate

We have one final night of NBA hoops before the NBA’s All-Star break, but we still have a three-game slate to dive into.

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, and as the night’s only nationally televised game, we have you covered with a +700 ultimate same-game parlay.

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will square off for the second time in four days after the Warriors took down the Jazz by 22 on Monday night

Finishing off the night, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers will meet for the second straight game after the Timberwolves took home a 12-point win on Tuesday.

Let’s lock in and pump out some winners tonight to line our bankroll heading into the All-Star weekend.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +700 Bucks-Grizzlies

Spread: Bucks -11 | Moneyline: Bucks -650 | Total: 223.5

Where to Watch: TNT| Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Grizzlies +11 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Damian Lillard UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)



Spread: Warriors -2 | Moneyline: Warriros -124 | Total: 237.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Jazz Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Warriors Last 4 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Jazz +2 (2-Stars) | UNDER 237.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Draymond Green OVER 8.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jordan Clarkson OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)



Spread: Timberwolves -9 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -405 | Total: 214.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Timberwolves -9 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (5-Stars) | DeAndre Ayton OVER 14.5 Points (5-Stars)