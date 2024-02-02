NBA Betting Guide for February 2: More Spring, More Points

We have ourselves a ten-game NBA slate ahead of us tonight so let’s get into the action.

There may not be a game that necessarily stands out on tonight’s schedules, but we have an interesting inter-conference clash as the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers meet tonight as both teams eye to climb the ladder in their conference standings.

The game between the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks is definitely worth pouring some money on as it has a projected total of nearly 250 points, so we have you covered with a +1100 ultimate same-game parlay.

Elsewhere on the slate, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers all find themselves as at least 12-point favorites tonight as these three clubs can’t afford to drop any game given how closely compacted the top of the Western Conference standings are.

Whethere there are must-see matchups or not, we have some Friday night hoops to enjoy regardless so let’s pump out some winners.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +1100 Suns-Hawks

Spread: Clippers -12 | Moneyline: Clippers -670 | Total: 238.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

Clippers Last 4 ATS: 4-1 | Pistons Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pistons +12 (2-Stars) | UNDER 238.5 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jaden Ivey OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | Paul George UNDER 20.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Heat -8.5 | Moneyline: Heat -355 | Total : 228

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

Heat Last 5 ATS: 1-4| Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Wizards +8.5 (3-Stars) | UNDER 228 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jordan Poole UNDER 15.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Kings -3 | Moneyline: Kings -146 | Total : 248.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3| Pacers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pacers +3 (4-Stars) | UNDER 248.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: De’Aaron Fox UNDER 27.5 Points (5-Stars) | Domantas Sabonis OVER 13.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

Spread: Suns -4 | Moneyline: Suns -164 | Total: 248.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

Suns Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hawks Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hawks +4 (2-Stars) | UNDER 248.5 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bradley Beal UNDER 18.5 Points (5-Stars) | Trae Young OVER 2.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Rockets -4 | Moneyline: Rockets -176 | Total: 231

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

Raptors Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Rockets Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Rockets -4 (2-Stars) | UNDER 231 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Alperen Sengun UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | Fred VanVleet UNDER 8.5 Assists (5-Stars)

Spread: Timberwolves -8 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -330 | Total: 211.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

Magic Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 211.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Markelle Fultz OVER 9.5 Points (5-Stars) | Anthony Edwards UNDER 25.5 Points (4-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -8 | Moneyline: Pelicans -320 | Total: 234

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)

Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Spurs Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pelicans -8 (2-Stars) | OVER 234 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Zion Williamson UNDER 21.5 Points (2-Stars) | Tre Jones UNDER 11.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Thunder -16 | Moneyline: Thunder -1500 | Total: 225

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

Hornets Last 5 ATS: 0-5 | Thunder Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +16 (5-Stars) | OVER 225 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brandon Miller UNDER 20.5 Points (5-Stars) | Chet Holmgren OVER 7.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

Spread: Warriors -8.5 | Moneyline: Warriors -330 | Total: 224.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Warriors Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Thunder Last 5 ATS: 5-0

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Grizzlies +8.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 224.5 (1-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Andrew Wiggins OVER 14.5 Points (5-Stars) | Klay Thompson OVER 18.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Nuggets -12 | Moneyline: Nuggets -750 | Total: 219.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Nuggets Last 5 ATS:

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Trail Blazers +12 (4-Stars) | Under 219.5 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Nikola Jokic UNDER 9.5 Assists (5-Stars) | Anfernee Simons UNDER 3.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)