NBA Betting Guide for February 5: Curry Headlines 6-Game Slate

We have a six-game NBA slate ahead of us tonight, so let’s get into the action.

The showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will be the only nationally televised game of tonight’s slate with Steph Curry looking for a encore performance after dropping 60 points on Saturday night.

Elsewhere around the association, the Philadelphia 76ers will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks as the 76ers patiently wait on Joel Embiid’s expected return timeline after his surgery to repair a torn meniscus this week.

The Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers present an intriguing matchup, so we put together a +1000 same-game parlay to give you some rooting interest in the game.

Despite just having a six-game slate tonight, there definitely are a ton things to watch around the league as the NBA Trade Deadline nears.

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 | Moneyline: Mavericks -120 | Total: 243

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Mavericks Last 4 ATS: 1-4 | 76ers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: 76ers +1.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 243 (4-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Luka Doncic OVER 9.5 Assists (5-Stars) | Tobias Harris UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -184 | Total : 235

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Kings Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Cavaliers -4.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 235 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Evan Mobley OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Lakers -11.5 | Moneyline: Lakers -650 | Total : 228

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Lakers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 0-5

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +11.5 (5-Stars) | UNDER 228 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Anthony Davis UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars) | Miles Bridges UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Clippers -3 | Moneyline: Clippers -154 | Total: 241.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

Clippers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hawks Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hawks +3 (2-Stars) | UNDER 241.5 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: James Harden UNDER 20.5 Points (5-Stars) | Trae Young OVER 3.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Nets -1.5 | Moneyline: Nets -126 | Total: 237.5

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Warriors Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nets -1.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 237.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Mikal Bridges UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars) | Stephen Curry OVER 30.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -11.5 | Moneyline: Pelicans -620 | Total: 230

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

Raptors Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Raptors +11.5 (3-Stars) | UNDER 230 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props Brandon Ingram UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars) | CJ McCollum UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars)