NBA Betting Guide for February 6: Bucks Look to Bounce-Back

We have a seven-game NBA slate ahead of us tonight, so let’s get into the action.

Highlighting tonight’s schedule is a showdown in the desert as the Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks who find themselves with a 1-3 record in four games under Doc Rivers and are fresh off a embarassing loss to the Utah Jazz where they were outscored 40-13 in the fourth quarter, so we have you covered with a +850 ultimate same-game parlay.

The other nationally televised game tonight will feaure the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, two teams who are expected to be active in talks leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Elsewhere on the slate, the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat meat in South Beach as both teams battle it out for Eastern Conference seeding and the New York Knicks will look to keep their hot streak alive against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently tied atop the Western Conference standings as both teams will be in action tonight on the road.

There is plenty to watch for tonight, so let’s get into it and pump out some winners!

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +850 Bucks-Suns

Tonight’s Headliners: Best Bets | 76ers Trade Deadline Outlook | 5 Potential Blockbuster Moves | Mavericks Trade Deadline Outlook

Spread: Pacers-7.5 | Moneyline: Pacers -295 | Total: 242.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Rockets Last 4 ATS: 3-2 | Pacers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Rockets +7.5 (3-Stars) | UNDER 242.5 (4-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Alperen Sengun UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars) | Andrew Nembhard UNDER 10.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Magic -2.5 | Moneyline: Magic -138 | Total : 212.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Kayesa Center (Miami, FL)

Magic Last 5 ATS: 5-0 | Heat Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Magic +2.5 (1-Star) | OVER 212.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 17.5 Points (5-Stars) | Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Knicks -14.5 | Moneyline: Lakers -1500 | Total : 213

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Knicks Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Grizzlies +14.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 213 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Donte DiVencenzo UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | Precious Achiuwa UNDER 13.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 | Moneyline: Mavericks -138 | Total: 236.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nets +2.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 236.5 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Cameron Johnson UNDER 15.5 Points (5-Stars) | Luka Doncic OVER 33.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Timberwolves -5 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -210 | Total: 217

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: United Center (Chicago, IL)

Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Bulls Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Bulls +5 (2-Stars) | OVER 217 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Alex Caruso UNDER 10.5 Points (5-Stars) | Mike Conley UNDER 9.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Thunder -3 | Moneyline: Thunder -146 | Total: 240

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Thunder Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Jazz Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Thunder -3 (2-Stars) | UNDER 240 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Lauri Markkanen UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars) | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 5.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

10:00 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -3.5 | Moneyline: Suns -158 | Total: 243.5

Suns -3.5 | Suns -158 | 243.5 Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Suns Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Suns -3.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 243.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brook Lopez OVER 12.5 Points | Devin Booker UNDER 28.5 Points