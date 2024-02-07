NBA Betting Guide for February 7: Sixers Need New Identity

There is an intriguing seven-game NBA slate ahead of us tonight, so let’s get into the action.

We have an ESPN doubleheader tonight, kicking off with a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers as the Sixers have struggled to find a new identity with Joel Embiid being sidelined, but we still have you covered with a +925 ultimate same-game parlay.

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers meet to wrap up the doubleheader with the Clippers continuing to hunt down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as they have won 26 of their last 31 games.

Elsewhere on the slate, the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings all sit as double-digit favorites tonight, while teams like the Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards are all in action tongiht before they prepare to become sellers at tomorrow’s trade deadline.

There is plenty to keep an eye on around the association over the next 36 hours, so let’s dive into the action.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +925 Warriors-76ers

Spread: Wizards -11.5 | Moneyline: Wizards -620 | Total: 234.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

Cavaliers Last 4 ATS: 2-3 | Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Wizards +11..5 (3-Stars) | UNDER 234.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Daniel Gafford OVER 7.5 Rebounds (5-Stars) | Jarrett Allen OVER 16.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Raptors -7.5 | Moneyline: Raptors -295 | Total : 225.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Raptors Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hornets +7.5 (5-Stars) | OVER 225.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Immanuel Quickley UNDER 17.5 Points (5-Stars) | Nick Richards UNDER 12.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Warriors-4.5 | Moneyline: Warriors -186 | Total : 235

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Warriors Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | 76ers Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: 76ers+4.5 (4-Stars) | OVER 235 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Tyrese Maxey UNDER 28.5 Points (5-Stars) | Draymond Green OVER 7.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Heat -8.5 | Moneyline: Heat -350 | Total: 226.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Kaseya Center (Miami, FL)

Spurs Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Heat Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Heat -8.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 226.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Terry Rozier OVER 15.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jeremy Sochan OVER 6.5 Rebounds (3.5-Stars)

Spread: Celtics -11.5 | Moneyline: Celtics -670 | Total: 245

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Hawks Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Celtics Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hawks +11.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 245 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Derrick White UNDER 14.5 Points (5-Stars) | Dejounte Murray OVER 20.5 Points (4.5-Stars)

Spread: Clippers -7 | Moneyline: Clippers -280 | Total: 231.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Clippers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pelicans +7 (2-Stars) | UNDER 231.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Kawhi Leonard UNDER 27.5 Points (5-Stars) | Herbert Jones UNDER 9.5 Points (2-Stars)

10:00 p.m. ET: Detroit Pistons @ Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -13 | Moneyline: Kings -850 | Total: 242

Kings -13 | Kings -850 | 242 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

Pistons Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 242 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bojan Bogdanovic OVER 17.5 Points (5-Stars) | Domantas Sabonis OVER 12.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

