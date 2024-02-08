NBA Betting Guide for February 8: Deadline Day Is Here

We’ve made it to the NBA trade deadline, so as we breakdown all the deals to be made today, we also have a strong nine-game slate tonight to dive into.

So far around the association, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have been the two most active teams as the Sixers swung a deal for Buddy Hield while the Knicks acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. With hours remaining until the deadline, there are still plenty of rumors we’re following, namely Dejounte Murray’s availability.

Looking at tonight’s slate of games, a TNT doubleheader kicks off between the aforementioned Knicks as they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but we’re still waiting on Jalen Brunson’s availability for tonight’s game after suffering an ankle sprain in Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Elsewhere on tonight’s schedule, keep your eyes on the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks as the Bucks are still searching for a statement win under Doc Rivers.

We also have a few other games to watch such as a showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers as well as an interesting matchup between the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

Finishing off the TNT doubleheader, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets as the Lakers unveil Kobe Bryant’s statue outside Crypto.com Arena.

We have a jam-packed day of basketball in store so buckle up and enjoy!

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +800 Nuggets-Lakers

Tonight’s Headliners: Best Bets | Top Props | Dejounte Murray Landing Spots

Spread: Pacers -6.5 | Moneyline: Pacers -240 | Total: 249

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Warriors Last 4 ATS: 4-1 | Pacers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Warriors +6.5 (5-Stars) | UNDER 249 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Aaron Nesmith UNDER 14.5 Points (5-Stars) | Stephen Curry UNDER 28.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Raptors -7.5 | Moneyline: Raptors -295 | Total : 225.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Spurs Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Magic Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Spurs +10.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Suggs OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Jeremy Sochan OVER 5.5. Rebounds (4.5-Stars)

Spread: Cavaliers -6 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -235 | Total : 225

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Barclays Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 225 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Cam Thomas UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars) | Donovan Mitchell OVER 28.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Mavericks -3.5 | Moneyline: Mavericks -158 | Total: 228

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Knicks Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Knicks +3.5 (1-Star) | OVER 228 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Kyrie Irving UNDER 27.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Bucks -1 | Moneyline: Bucks -116 | Total: 227

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Bucks Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Bucks -1 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 33.5 Points (5-Stars) | Rudy Gobert OVER 14.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Bulls -6 | Moneyline: Bulls -230 | Total: 216.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Bulls Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pelicans +7 (2-Stars) | UNDER 231.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Nikola Vucevic UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (4.5-Stars) | Coby White UNDER 3.5 Three-Point FG Made (4.5-Stars)

9:00 p.m. ET: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -6.5 | Moneyline: Suns -270 | Total: 243

Suns -6.5 | Suns -270 | 243 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Footprint Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Jazz Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Suns Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Suns -6.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bradley Beal OVER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Collin Sexton UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars)

10:00 p.m. ET: Detroit Pistons @ Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5 | Moneyline: Trail Blazers -225 | Total: 228

Trail Blazers -5.5 | Trail Blazers -225 | 228 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Pistons Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Pistons +5.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Anfernee Simons UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Cade Cunningham UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)

10:00 p.m. ET: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Nuggets -3.5 | Moneyline: Nuggets -166 | Total: 231

Nuggets -3.5 | Nuggets -166 | 231 Where to Watch: TNT| Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Lakers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Lakers +3.5 (5-Stars) | OVER 231 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jamal Murray UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | LeBron James OVER 6.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)