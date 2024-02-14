NBA SGP: +1100 LA Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

We have a solid late-night matchup featuring the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, so we worked up a +1100 same-game parlay to give you some action for an entertaining game.

Let’s ride.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out for the Clippers tonight, so we’re eyeing up an all-around effort from Russell Westbrook. In four games without Kawhi this season, Russ has comfortably exceeded ten points, four assists, and four rebounds in all four games. We’ll rely on the past sample size to give us confidence here. Plus, in two games against Golden State this season, he’s averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and four assists. If you don’t want to back all three legs, we’d choose the assist leg as the least likely to hit.

Paul George has had 20 points in all four games he’s played this season without Kawhi, so knowing how much the ball will be in his hands and how bad the Warriors are defensively, there is not much to say about this. PG is paid to deliver in big games when Kawhi is not on the floor, so we’re counting on it tonight.

Ivica Zubac averages nearly 12 rebounds per game without Kawhi this season, so we’re shipping him here to get us eight. He’s exceeded eight rebounds in 16 of his last 20 games.

Jonathan Kuminga has had at least 15 points in 12 of his last 13 games, with the one miss being a 14-point outing on Monday night where he only played 27 minutes. With tonight expected to be a close game, we’ll expect Kuminga’s workload to warrant 15 points easily.

Betting on Klay Thompson has been a roller coaster ride this season, but I like this spot for him. Klay has openly admitted he’s been lacking confidence, and he should be full of it right now after he had a 26-point showing on Monday night on a relatively efficient 11/19 from the field. In three games against the Clippers this season, Klay has had 22, 17, and 30-point outings, so all things considered, I believe he’ll find his way to 15.

We’ll keep this leg simple since we expect a combined 30 points from Klay and Kuminga. We’ll count on Steph Curry to rack up the assists. We’ll play it safe and look for four dimes from him, as he’s averaged nearly eight assists per game across three meetings with the Clippers this season and is fresh off a ten-assist showing on Monday night. That’s good enough for me!

We’ll expect Draymond Green to get us six rebounds like he’s done in nine straight games to close out the parlay. Sounds simple enough to me.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook