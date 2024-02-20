NHL Best Bets: Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers +694 SGP

The New York Rangers are set to host the Dallas Stars for a Tuesday night clash from Madison Square Garden.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Despite only picking up one point, the Dallas Stars are coming off an impressive performance on the road in Boston on Monday afternoon.

The Stars dominate the road and have posted a 17-6-5 record as the visitors.

SportsGrid’s NHL model projects the Stars’ moneyline as a 5-Star selection tonight.

The Stars are 7-1-2 over their last ten games.

Dallas boasts a +40 goal differential compared to the Rangers’ +29.

The Stars already doubled up the Rangers 6-3 this season.

If you’re looking for one of the most consistent scoring threats in the NHL, Jason Robertson is right in the mix at the top of the list.

is right in the mix at the top of the list. Robertson has recorded 56 points in 56 games.

Robertson is coming off back-to-back 40-goal seasons and has lit the lamp 18 times this year.

Robertson has recorded one goal and four assists over his last five games.

Robertson’s price to score tonight should be closer to +150, meaning we’re getting some value at +175.

The Stars are a strong contender in the Western Conference mixed with veterans and youngsters. Wyatt Johnston is a young talent who gets stronger with each passing game.

is a young talent who gets stronger with each passing game. The former first-round pick in 2021 has recorded 39 points in 56 games, including 18 goals.

Johnston has played over 15 minutes per game in his last five contests, including 22:11 against Boston yesterday, where he recorded eight shots on goal.

Johnston has recorded three or more shots on goal in each of his last three games.

With Johnston’s increasing value on a game-to-game basis, targeting him to record over three shots on goal to close out this parlay has value.

Total Value = +694

