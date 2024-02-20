NHL Best Bets: Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers +694 SGP
The New York Rangers are set to host the Dallas Stars for a Tuesday night clash from Madison Square Garden.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.Leg 1: Dallas Stars Moneyline (+114)
- Despite only picking up one point, the Dallas Stars are coming off an impressive performance on the road in Boston on Monday afternoon.
- The Stars dominate the road and have posted a 17-6-5 record as the visitors.
- SportsGrid’s NHL model projects the Stars’ moneyline as a 5-Star selection tonight.
- The Stars are 7-1-2 over their last ten games.
- Dallas boasts a +40 goal differential compared to the Rangers’ +29.
- The Stars already doubled up the Rangers 6-3 this season.
Leg 2: Jason Robertson Anytime Goal Scorer (+175)
- If you’re looking for one of the most consistent scoring threats in the NHL, Jason Robertson is right in the mix at the top of the list.
- Robertson has recorded 56 points in 56 games.
- Robertson is coming off back-to-back 40-goal seasons and has lit the lamp 18 times this year.
- Robertson has recorded one goal and four assists over his last five games.
- Robertson’s price to score tonight should be closer to +150, meaning we’re getting some value at +175.
- The Stars are a strong contender in the Western Conference mixed with veterans and youngsters. Wyatt Johnston is a young talent who gets stronger with each passing game.
- The former first-round pick in 2021 has recorded 39 points in 56 games, including 18 goals.
- Johnston has played over 15 minutes per game in his last five contests, including 22:11 against Boston yesterday, where he recorded eight shots on goal.
- Johnston has recorded three or more shots on goal in each of his last three games.
- With Johnston’s increasing value on a game-to-game basis, targeting him to record over three shots on goal to close out this parlay has value.
Total Value = +694
