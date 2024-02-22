NHL Best Bets: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils +455 SGP

The surging New York Rangers are set to visit the New Jersey Devils for a Thursday night tilt. The Devils are trying to get back in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, while the Rangers hope to extend their win streak to nine games.

SportsGrid tees you up for a Metropolitan Division same-game parlay.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Rangers are listed as a slight road underdog tonight in New Jersey, with an appealing price tag of -102.

The Rangers have won eight games in a row and lead the Metropolitan Division by six points over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils are 4-5-1 over their last ten games.

The Rangers boast a 17-9-3 record as the visitors, while the Devils are 13-13-2 at home.

The Rangers have won two of their last three meetings with the Devils.

NHL bettors, check in with our Starting Goalies Page daily, your ultimate source for real-time insights into the goaltenders guarding the net and shaping the game!

Veteran forward Mika Zibanejad continues to be an essential part of the Rangers offense.

continues to be an essential part of the Rangers offense. Zibanejad has tallied 53 points in 55 games this season.

Over his last three games, Zibanejad has recorded at least four shots on goal in each of them.

The Devils are allowing over 30 shots per game.

The signing of Vincent Trocheck continues to pay dividends for the New York Rangers. Trocheck was selected as an All-Star Game replacement for teammate Artemi Panarin .

continues to pay dividends for the New York Rangers. Trocheck was selected as an All-Star Game replacement for teammate . Trocheck has recorded 52 points in 56 games this season.

Trocheck has recorded five shots on goal in each of his last four games and at least three in five straight contests.

Trocheck has tallied five points over his last three games.

Total Value = +455

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.