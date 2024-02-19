NHL Best Bets: Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning +356 SGP

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the Ottawa Senators for a Monday night clash from Amalie Arena.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Lightning and Senators are coming off challenging losses over the weekend. The Senators have dropped back-to-back games to poor opponents in the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks, while the Lightning were thumped by their In-State rivals, the Florida Panthers.

Tampa Bay is in a much better position, occupying the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 65 points.

The Lightning are 6-4 over their last ten games, while the Senators have lost two in a row.

The Lighting have won four of the last seven matchups against Ottawa.

The Lightning are 18-6-3 at home, while the Senators are 7-14 as the visitors.

Steven Stamkos remains an integral part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s offense. Stamkos has recorded 50 points in 53 games .

Stamkos has recorded at least three shots on goal in each of his last four games.

The Senators are allowing opponents to record over 30 shots per game.

Nikita Kucherov has been an offensive dynamo for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24, tallying an absurd 94 points in 55 games .

. Kucherov boasts the second-shortest odds to win the Hart Trophy at +220 .

. Kucherov’s 36 goals make him a dynamic threat to light the lamp on any given night, meaning his price of -105 is still a value in this juicy matchup vs. the Senators.

Total Value = +356

