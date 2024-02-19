NHL Best Bets: Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning +356 SGP
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the Ottawa Senators for a Monday night clash from Amalie Arena.
SportsGrid tees you up for a same-game parlay tonight.
Leg 1: Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline (-156)
- The Lightning and Senators are coming off challenging losses over the weekend. The Senators have dropped back-to-back games to poor opponents in the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks, while the Lightning were thumped by their In-State rivals, the Florida Panthers.
- Tampa Bay is in a much better position, occupying the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 65 points.
- The Lightning are 6-4 over their last ten games, while the Senators have lost two in a row.
- The Lighting have won four of the last seven matchups against Ottawa.
- The Lightning are 18-6-3 at home, while the Senators are 7-14 as the visitors.
- Steven Stamkos remains an integral part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s offense. Stamkos has recorded 50 points in 53 games.
- Stamkos has recorded three points over his last five games, including two goals.
- Stamkos has recorded at least three shots on goal in each of his last four games.
- The Senators are allowing opponents to record over 30 shots per game.
- Nikita Kucherov has been an offensive dynamo for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24, tallying an absurd 94 points in 55 games.
- Over his last five games, Kucherov has scored four goals and registered four assists.
- Kucherov boasts the second-shortest odds to win the Hart Trophy at +220.
- Kucherov’s 36 goals make him a dynamic threat to light the lamp on any given night, meaning his price of -105 is still a value in this juicy matchup vs. the Senators.
Total Value = +356
