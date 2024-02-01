NHL Western Conference Winner Odds and Analysis: Can the Oilers be Stopped?

As the NHL season continues to heat up, hockey fans and bettors are keeping a close eye on the Western Conference and the exciting futures betting odds it offers. Let’s delve into some of the top contenders and their current odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Top 5 Western Conference Winner Odds at BetMGM

Edmonton Oilers: +333

Colorado Avalanche: +380

Dallas Stars: +650

Vancouver Canucks: +650

Vegas Golden Knights: +650

Winnipeg Jets: +650

The Edmonton Oilers are currently riding high on an impressive 16-game winning streak, a remarkable feat that has undoubtedly caught the attention of bettors. With odds set at +333, the Oilers are considered strong contenders to clinch the Western Conference. Their success can be attributed to their exceptional special teams, blistering speed, and prolific scoring ability. The key question remains whether they can maintain this level of play and effectively defend against their opponents.

The Colorado Avalanche, perennial contenders in the Western Conference, are always a force to be reckoned with. Although they are no longer the odds-on favorite in the West, their skilled roster and past performances make them a team to watch closely. They possess the talent to potentially overcome any team they face in a playoff series.

Teams like the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, and Los Angeles Kings (+1000) also feature prominently in the Western Conference landscape. While the odds for these teams are a ways back from the top two, each brings its own set of strengths and challenges. The Stars, for instance, are known for their defensive prowess, while the Golden Knights boast a well-rounded roster. The Jets and Kings are perennial contenders who can never be counted out.

Check out SportsGrid’s NHL game picks and NHL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Vancouver Canucks have shown their mettle this season and have emerged as a formidable team. With odds set at +650, they are seen as legitimate contenders to win the Western Conference. While it may be a tough ask for them to overcome teams like the Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche in a playoff series, their resilience and skill make them a potential dark horse in the race.

In the end, the Western Conference futures betting odds present an intriguing landscape for NHL enthusiasts and bettors. The Oilers, with their remarkable winning streak, appear to be in pole position, but the road to the conference title is rife with formidable opponents. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on these teams as they vie for Western Conference supremacy, and the question of whether they can stop the puck will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the ultimate victor.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.